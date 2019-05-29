Anoox, the Only Non-Profit Search Engine & Social Network in the World, Announces the Final Release Version 12, After More Than 10 Years of R&D

CHARLESTON, South Carolina, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anoox , the non-profit Social network that is small business focused and Search engine that is People powered, announces final release version 12 after more than 10 years of development; with zero funding from VCs and Wall Street but via support from our global volunteers and small business members. During this journey, Anoox has reached over 2 million members, with 1000s more joining per week and a notable average 7.79 million views per month.

Anoox version 12 is full featured as a social network and as a People powered search engine; it is stable, bug free, massively scalable and fast. Above all, it is a joy to use, with most applications being single page applications (SPAs) for the best user experience. Via this version 12 you can:

1- Get social to get the best answers out and discuss today's issues based on shared interests; as a result, meet new business contacts and clients and get more free traffic

2- Contribute to the People powered search engine, so we have Choice when it comes to all-important search engine, to Google's™ monopoly over search

3- Connect with your family, friends and co-workers by sharing your photos, videos, stories, etc.

4- Be organized and productive via My-2nd-Brain, your personal search engine, an AI based note taking service

5- And much more, such as have private secure worldwide Chat, take Polls

We invite journalists to write about Anoox, because your readers would probably love to know that now they have a non-profit Choice when it comes to all important Social network and Search engine.

About Anoox:

Anoox is the non-profit search engine & social network project. To our knowledge it is the only one of its kind in the World! We are a global community, a collective, dedicated to operating this one of a kind non-profit social network that is Small business focused and search engine that is People powered.

