Anomaly Engaged By The Stars Group In Global Marketing Push

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive pitch, Anomaly have been engaged by The Stars Group – a global leader in online betting and gaming – as a creative and advertising agency partner for its US business and for PokerStars, the flagship poker brand of The Stars Group, globally.

The engagement covers a wide-ranging remit across brands, disciplines and territories, including the recently announced partnership between PokerStars (the largest poker site in the world) and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization.

The centre of gravity for the business will be Anomaly's London/New York axis, but the team will also feature unique talent from across all seven offices within the Anomaly network, acting as 'force multipliers' to deliver a complete global solution.

Christopher Coyne, Chief Marketing Officer at Stars Interactive Group, comments:

"Anomaly blew the doors off with their creative pitch. This is the beginning of something brand new for our brands. We can't wait to show off the results."

Carl Johnson, Executive Chairman & Founding Partner at Anomaly, comments:

"An unrelentingly ambitious client, vision and challenge – ideal for us."

Camilla Harrisson, CEO & Partner of Anomaly's London office, comments:

"The progressive vision of The Stars Group demands the full breadth of the Anomaly offering. They are the perfect partner at the perfect time - we are buzzing."

About Anomaly:

Anomaly is a difficult to define, but exciting to work at 'new model' agency. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture encompassing a diverse, elastic set of skills, Anomaly has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Shanghai. Clients include: Ancestry, Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Booking.com, Carnival Cruises, Diageo, Dick's Sporting Goods, Facebook, Google, IKEA, MINI, Rimowa, SONOS, Unilever and YouTube.

Anomaly has been recognized for a very wide range of work and IP, covering both effectiveness and craft excellence including: Ad Age's 2017 Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, Fast Company's Most Innovative, Jay Chiat, Digiday Awards and the Mashies -- among the usual suspects. Anomaly has also been honored with a few less conventional accolades as well, such as being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2016 for innovative cannabis brand Dosist, Toy of The Year for Mighty Jaxx, plus two Emmys for celebrity chef TV series 'Avec Eric', all of which the agency created and co-owns.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, FOX Bet, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74128/anomaly_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://anomaly.com



SOURCE Anomaly