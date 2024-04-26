ANNUAL REPORT 2023 ZINZINO AB (PUBL)

Zinzino

26 Apr, 2024, 12:45 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino (publ) announces that the company's annual report for 2023 in Swedish is now published on the company's website, zinzino.com. The English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on May 27 at 1:30 p.m. The nomination committee's proposals for board members, the board's remuneration and auditors are presented in the notice to the annual general meeting. For further information about the annual general meeting, refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com.

https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/annual-report-2023-zinzino-ab--publ-,c3968373

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3968373/99f22d1279aa00b7.pdf

Press Release Zinzio Annual Report 2023

