ANNUAL REPORT 2022 ZINZINO AB (PUBL.)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the company's annual report for 2022 in Swedish is now published on the company's website, zinzino.com. The English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on May 31 at 1:30 p.m. The nomination committee's proposals for board members, the board's remuneration and auditors are presented in the notice to the annual general meeting. For further information about the annual general meeting, refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com.

Link to the report:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information please contact :

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication :

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3760502/2021433.pdf Press Release Zinzio Annual Report 2022

SOURCE Zinzino