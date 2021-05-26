Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia's Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021 resolved in accordance with the following:

That no dividend would be paid

To discharge the board members and the managing director from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2020.

That the board shall comprise eight board members without any deputy board members.

To re-elect the board members Magnus Persson , Patricia Delaite , Thoas Fioretos, Karin Leandersson, Anders Martin-Löf and Flavia Borellini and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the chairman of the board.

, , Thoas Fioretos, Karin Leandersson, Anders Martin-Löf and and to re-elect as the chairman of the board. To elect Magnus Nilsson and Damian Marron as new board members.

and as new board members. To re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

To adopt principles for the nomination committee, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

To approve the board of director's remuneration report.

To adopt a long-term share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel within the company under which the participants commit to use distributed variable cash remuneration to acquire shares in the company on the stock market.

In accordance with the board's proposal, to implement a long-term employee option program of not more than 3,000,000 employee options, where each employee option gives the holder a right to subscribe for one new share in the company against cash consideration at a strike price corresponding to 150 percent of the volume weighted average price of the company's share during the ten trading days preceding allotment.

To authorize the board to, with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, resolve on the issue of new shares, however not more than 10 per cent of the number of outstanding shares in the company as per the day of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia



Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)



The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to the target IL1RAP and functions both though ADCC as well as blocking IL-1α and IL-1β signaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in two clinical trials. In the first phase I/IIa-study, CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated using two different standard chemotherapies in patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel), as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316). Phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed good safety with infusion-related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP decreased during treatment. Positive interim data from the combination therapies show durable responses or pseudoprogression in patients with PDAC, resulting in iPFS of 7.8 months, and also a higher response rate of patients with NSCLC, compared to chemotherapy alone. A phase I study, CIRIFOUR, investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, started H2 2020 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04452214). Additional clinical combination studies are planned to start during 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/annual-general-meeting-in-cantargia-ab--publ-,c3354198

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3354198/1423061.pdf Kommuniké AGM 2020 PR En

SOURCE Cantargia AB