Annual general meeting has been held in SciBase Holding AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the annual general meeting of 2021 was held in SciBase Holding AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SciBase"). Below follows a summary of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting resolved:

to adopt the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the group profit and loss statement and the group balance sheet for the financial year 2020;

that SEK 175,081,224 shall be carried forward in new account and that no dividend shall be paid;

to grant the board members and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2020;

that the board of directors shall consist of four ordinary members without deputy members and that a registered accounting firm shall be elected as auditor;

that the fees payable to the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting shall be SEK 200,000 for the chairman of the board and SEK 150,000 to each of the other ordinary board members (who are not employed by a larger shareholder in the Company)and that fees payable to the auditor is to be paid in accordance with approved invoices;

for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, to re-elect Diana Ferro, Thomas Taapken and Tord Lendau and to new-elect Dr. Matt Leavitt as board members, to re-elect Tord Lendau as chairman of the board of directors and to re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor for the Company, with Magnus Lagerberg as auditor-in-charge;

to adopt principles for the appointment of a nomination committee (same principles as previous year); and

to authorize the board of directors to increase the share capital through issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures through which the Company's share capital may be increased by an amount corresponding to not more than 20 per cent of the share capital after such issue(s);

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com .

