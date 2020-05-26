Annual General Meeting 2020 in Karo Pharma Aktiebolag

HUDDINGE, Sweden, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's annual general meeting of Karo Pharma, the following decisions were passed.

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the group and the parent company. The annual general meeting resolved that available funds, including the earnings for the year, were to be carried forward.

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of seven board members without deputy directors by re-election of Bo Jesper Hansen, Erika Henriksson, Vesa Koskinen, Håkan Åström and Flemming Ørnskov as well as election of Kristofer Tonström and Uta Kemmerich-Keil as new board members. The annual general meeting re-elected Bo Jesper Hansen as chairman of the board.

Remuneration to the board of directors was determined to SEK 2,400,000, of which the chairman is entitled SEK 600,000, and each of the other board members are entitled SEK 300,000. The elected board members that are active at EQT - Erika Henriksson and Vesa Koskinen - have declared that they will remit their respective remuneration to non-profit or other charitable organisations to counteract the effects of the corona pandemic.

The accounting firm Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the annual general meeting 2021.

The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt guidelines for remuneration for senior management.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, to decide on the transfer of own shares. The reason for the authorisation is to expand the company's financial flexibility, to enable acquisitions through payment with shares, to provide the company with new capital and/or new shareholders of strategic importance to the company, and/or acquisitions of other companies or operations. Transfer of shares may be carried out of a maximum of all own shares held by the company at the time of the board of directors' resolution on transfer.

The annual general meeting also resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to - on one or more occasions and until the end of the next annual general meeting - decide on the issue of shares. The number of shares to be issued on the basis of the authorization shall not exceed 10 per cent of the registered share capital at the time of the issue decision. The issue may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, as well as on terms regarding payment in kind, by right of set-off or against other terms.

ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

