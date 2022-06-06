Announcing the Japan Inspired NFT Portal (JINP), an NFT art brand representing the combination of Japan's traditional and modern cultures.

[JINP: Background and the Future]

NFT transaction values have grown rapidly in 2021 and the sale price of digital artwork is approaching the value of physical art.

In light of these situations, the JINP project was launched with the goal of becoming a brand that will attract art lovers by sharing "traditional x modern Japanese culture" with the world. Our vision is to remix the traditional with modern culture to preserve them for the future through blockchain technology.

Each of the JINP releases will feature a 4-character kanji compound, with a series of works created based on this theme.

4-character kanji compounds are idiomatic phrases composed of 4 consecutive kanji characters.

In the first series, titled "JUU-NIN-TO-IRO" 10 illustrators will create NFTs to express traditional Japanese colors.

In the second phase, we plan to develop a NFT artwork " ON-KO-CHI-SHIN ", which is based on a traditional Japanese work by world-renowned photographer "RK".

In the future, JINP plans to develop NFTs that express the combination of "Traditional x modern Japanese culture" using 4-character kanji compounds.

In addition, through collaboration with group companies, various business expansions are planned such as the providing services by utilizing cutting-edge 3DCG technology to create large-scale buildings, fashion items, glass vases, and people.

JINP Website

https://jinp.art

https://jinp.art JINP Twitter

https://twitter.com/JINP_OFFICIAL

https://twitter.com/JINP_OFFICIAL JINP Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/jinp_official/

https://www.instagram.com/jinp_official/ JINP discord

https://discord.gg/RbQZMmkFeh

[1st Series：JUU-NIN-TO-IRO]

"JUU-NIN-TO-IRO" means "everyone has their ideas and tastes" -- or literally, "ten people have ten different ideas or tastes."

Inspired by the meaning of this phrase, JINP this time will develop an NFT series themed "washoku," which is defined as Japanese traditional color.

Each "washoku" color has a unique name that expresses a season or a form of mood or taste in Japan. For this project, each illustrator will be in charge of one color, and a total of 10 illustrators will create a work of art.

Illustrators participating in this project

lack（https://twitter.com/lalalalack）

teffish（https://twitter.com/teffish）

soOno（https://twitter.com/soOno2020）

Ryota-H（https://twitter.com/Ryota_H）

murakaruki（https://twitter.com/murakaruki）

Miwano Rag（https://twitter.com/rag_ragko）

Scottie（https://twitter.com/Sco_ttie）

HxxG（https://twitter.com/Cheon1986）

nishikikope（https://twitter.com/nishikikope）

SHOKUEN（https://twitter.com/oxSTL）

Sales Overview

Time period: Auction for the first series is scheduled to start on June 20, 2022

Marketplace：Foundation

Website：https://juu-nin-to-iro.jinp.art

[2nd Series：ON-KO-CHI-SHIN]

NFT artwork will be produced by photographer RK on the theme of traditional Japanese artwork.

*Details will be available after late June.

Company Overview

http://cyber-z.co.jp/

https://www.o-e-n.co.jp/

http://cyber-z.co.jp/ https://www.o-e-n.co.jp/ Contact

CyberZ, Inc. Public Relations Officer: Lisa Kido

Email: press@cyber-z.co.jp Tel: 050-5490-9001 Fax: 03-5428-2318

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831303/JINP.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831311/JUU_NIN_TO_IRO.jpg

SOURCE CYBERZ, INC.; OEN, Inc.