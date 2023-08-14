Announcing new leadership appointments at HH Global

HH Global is excited to announce three significant, new leadership appointments

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we continue to grow and succeed as a business it is essential that our strategy and organizational design evolve to keep ahead of ever-changing and increasingly demanding client and commercial market needs.

Group President

Kristian Elgey has moved into the position of Group President. Kristian has been part of the HH Global leadership team since 2016 and has been integral in shaping and developing business advancements in his role as Group CFO. As someone with a wealth of experience, Kristian's impact on the finance function, business growth and culture is undeniable.

Chief Operating Officer

Helen Babbe, as a valued member of the Group Management Board, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Helen will focus on developing client-centric operations that have a consistent global approach, allowing for the biggest impact for all our partners, colleagues and clients.

Chief Financial Officer

Ben Goodband joins the business in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an impressive history of global senior financial roles, paired with a strong background in strategic corporate leadership and investor relations— Ben will be key to driving the delivery of our shared strategic priorities as we work towards our future goals.

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HH Global