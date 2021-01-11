Announcing Calyx: Advancing Clinical Research Through Technology-Enabled Services

With 250 new drug approvals in its history, Calyx has supported over 25,000 trials involving more than fourteen million patients. The company will continue its focus on providing innovative technology solutions and services to speed the discovery of new treatments.

"Today our industry needs to move at a 21st century pace and Calyx, as an independent company, is focused on enabling global biopharmaceutical customers and clinical research organizations (CROs) to leverage innovative technology solutions and services in the pursuit of cures," said Gavin Nichols, Chief Executive Officer at Calyx. "While the name is new, Calyx has a long history of solving complex problems to accelerate new product development – from selecting the right biomarker in early stage imaging to the electronic management of entire global development programs. We're excited about this next stage of our journey."

Calyx will remain privately held by the same ownership group that has owned and invested in Parexel since 2017.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market faster. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years of supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs), Calyx harnesses that intelligence and activates its potential to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

Medical Imaging | IRT | CTMS | EDC | RIM

