Announcing a New Global Ecosystem for Innovative Business Leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Innovation Leaders Forum is a global community of independent business leaders actively exploring innovative business transformation technologies and solutions to propel their enterprises forward. The Forum launched today with the appointment of a truly international founding board including:

Dr. Ron Layton who brings his extensive experience in cybersecurity and future security needs for the financial sector.

Prof. Martin Curley, Leading Tech Innovator known for driving pioneering advances in international healthcare (and creating the Open Innovation 2.0 paradigm).

Bill Burns, a business innovation leader advancing the application of data analytics and automation in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, public and other sectors.

Kevin Deierling, entrepreneur and multi-patent holder, standing at the forefront in the application of AI for business.

Ramesh Marimuthu, accomplished business leader in strategic management, design thinking and rapid prototyping solutions. Currently holds more than a dozen US patents.

Saqib Chaudhry, award-winning digital transformation leader across telecom, energy, nuclear, law enforcement, financial, healthcare & public sectors in North America, Middle East & Europe.

Mark Parr has a strong pedigree in delivering IT systems – from military command and control networks to risk management, cyber security, information assurance and digital transformation.

Mark Fox, Chairman, known for his skill in initiating creative collaborations of diverse interests to drive technological and business innovation.

"Despite being highly connected, society and business have never been more fragmented" says Mark Fox. "What is needed is a new type of collaborative experience – one that is rich in content, communications, and networking across the globe. Most importantly this Forum also provides a platform for CIOs to inform and influence the future development of digital transformation solutions that will better serve the needs of forward-looking businesses."

Members will be like-minded and progressive senior executives, industry peers and thought leaders which wish to share business transformation challenges, experiences and solutions. They are looking for better ways to manage and adapt to new realities in a shifting social, business, and political landscape. Members can recommend industry peers who they consider might benefit from, and contribute to, the growing community. Looking to the Forum's long-term potential, there is no membership fee for the first six months.

All members benefit from access to timely advice and insights. They can take advantage of new opportunities to interact and meet like-minded executives, analysts, technologists, business visionaries and thought leaders. The aim is to facilitate easy and productive discussion in a comfortable format – freed from the pressures of today's fragmented and noisy communication environment.

"I am delighted to be joining the Founding Board" says Dr. Ron Layton. "The Business Innovation Leaders' Forum offers a new way to communicate, in an efficient manner with industry peers. Today we are facing global challenges, and it demands a broader collaborative mindset – one even greater than the sum of its parts."

According to Ramesh Marimuthu: "We anticipate a fertile ecosystem, where members benefit from the experience, shared wisdom, and insights from this exclusive, unbiased, and independent community of Business Leaders. The Forum serves as a seedbed for innovation – to drive growth, shape industry conversation and channelize the global business narrative."

In addition to the Founding Board, leading experts – from academia, research organizations, financial services, banking and intergovernmental organizations – are being invited to be "Ambassadors" and Special Advisors to the forum leadership. Some of those already on-board include: research analysts Brad Casemore, IDC, Tam Dell'Oro, Dell'Oro Group and Erin Dunne of Vertical Systems Group, providing trending data and informed market predictions; innovation spotter/investor Hiro Rio Maeda, DNX Ventures; Nalanie Harelela Chellaram, science of the mind advisor, balancing business and life skills; plus additional experts.

Mark Fox, the Business Innovation Leaders' Forum Chairman, is known for over 20 years' experience in bringing together business leaders to foster dynamic and fruitful projects in the technology arena. His initiatives have already played a seminal role in the establishment of many of today's most significant business communication innovations, including – new generations and applications for Ethernet; Software Defined Networking; Cloud Computing as well as championing industry adoption of AI in networking and cybersecurity. These and other once-radical concepts are now taken for granted as essential for successful enterprises.

