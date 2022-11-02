NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, was once again Anne Hathaway's clothing of choice with the Hollywood star this time favoring the LILYSILK X Mika Ninagawa Exclusive Lily Chrysanthemum Silk Shirt in a recent interview. Alongside co-star Jeremy Strong, the pair talked with Will Reeve on ABC News ahead of their new movie Armageddon Time.

Anne Hathaway Shines Spectacularly in LILYSILK Once Again in Interviews for Her Movie Armageddon Time

A clear fan of LILYSILK, Anne was earlier this year spotted in LILYSILK's Timeless Mei Silk Knit Polo when leaving the Martinez Hotel and later accessorizing with a stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf from LILYSILK during the 75th Cannes Film Festival this May.

The flirtatious and bright LILYSILK shirt is the most exclusive design among the brand-new Mika Ninagawa Crossover Collection and looks just as well unbuttoned with a silk cami underneath for a relaxed weekend brunch look or buttoned and tucked into a flowy skirt for a colorful office ensemble.

In the ABC News interview, they talked about Armageddon Time being about the "strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American dream," a concept close to LILYSILK's key belief that people should "Live Spectacularly." The iconic silk brand hopes that customers globally can be responsible for themselves, everyone around them, the environment, and most importantly, to live a wonderful life.

"It is a huge honor to see LILYSILK on our beloved Anne Hathaway again," says David Wang, LILYSILK CEO. "We've branched out with our LILYSILK X Mika Ninagawa Collection and we're so glad that more people will get to see our vivacious celebration of flowers plus silk."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is driven by its care for its customers, the planet and one another. LILYSILK seeks to inspire people to live spectacularly—and the stars agree. Recently, several high-profile celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Nina Dobrev, and Anne Hathaway, have been spotted wearing LILYSILK and the company has regularly graced the pages of numerous top media outlets with VOGUE, ELLE, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, People, InStyle, and Cosmopolitan all inspiring readers by highlighting spectacular — and affordable — pieces from the popular global silk brand.

