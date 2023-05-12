Ankura Acquires Leading Global Sovereign Debt Advisor Newstate Partners

More capabilities for nations pursuing stable, long-term growth

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), an independent global expert services and advisory firm, announced that it has acquired Newstate Partners, a premier global sovereign debt advisory firm.

Based in London, Newstate Partners is the leading advisor to governments, public sector institutions, and creditors on public finance-related issues including debt restructuring and asset and liability management. Since its launch in 2009, the firm has become one of the most respected names in the industry. The Newstate team has three decades of experience and have advised more than 30 governments and been retained by parties-at-interest in around 50% of the external sovereign bond restructurings undertaken in the past 14 years. Their credentials include many of the currently active or very recently concluded sovereign debt restructurings, such as those in Sri Lanka, Zambia, Suriname and Chad.

"Newstate Partners is a market-leading firm with an outstanding reputation for delivering results," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura. "Its expertise and experience advising governments, central banks, and state-owned clients is second to none and a great complement to our government advisory services."

"Sovereign debt expertise is in high demand and Newstate is the right partner at the right time. They are a world-class team of professionals committed to excellence. Together, we will grow our global footprint and expand our breadth of expertise and services," said Simon Michaels, Chairman of Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific at Ankura.

"We are excited to be a part of Ankura, because of its incredible suite of complementary advisory services. Debt restructuring is only one facet of a spectrum of challenges facing sovereign nations. With Ankura, we will enhance our capabilities as sovereign debt advisors and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients managing complex challenges, now and in the future," said Spencer Jones, Managing Partner at Newstate Partners LLP.

Fernando Batlle, Chairman of Latin America and the Caribbean at Ankura said, "Newstate bolsters our capabilities to support governments with a broad range of solutions. Our partnership will result in more projects such as our financial, restructuring advisory project for the Government of Puerto Rico."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 1,800 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value™. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

About Newstate Partners

Newstate Partners is an independent advisory firm dedicated primarily to the provision of impartial, specialist advice to sovereign governments, public sector institutions and involved parties on various asset and liability management issues, including the restructuring of public sector debts.

