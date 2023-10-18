DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in technology, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with R3 Factory, a prominent player in the re-commerce sector in the UAE, at GITEX Global 2023. Under the global sustainability theme of "ReCharging the Future," this collaboration underscores Anker Innovations' commitment to fostering sustainability by Renewing, Reusing, and Reducing electronic waste within the Middle East and African (MEA) region.

Anker Innovations Highlights Commitment to Sustainability at GITEX Global 2023

Anker Innovations has been steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, as detailed in its 2022 ESG Report. The company has set ambitious goals as it aims to make its solutions more energy efficient whilst reducing carbon emissions in all of its processes, eliminating plastic packaging as well as finding ways to reduce electronic waste. The partnership with R3 Factory is a testament to Anker's dedication to reducing eWaste and promoting a circular economy in the technology sector.

R3 Factory has established itself as a pioneer in simplifying re-commerce demands while positively impacting the economy and environment. Over the past five years, R3 Factory has repaired over 20,000 devices, sold over 380,000 pre-owned items, served more than 5,000 end customers, and conducted over 20,000 devices buyback. This collaboration with Anker Innovations will further amplify their efforts in reducing eWaste and providing affordable, repaired, and upgraded devices to end-users.

The partnership between Anker Innovations and R3 Factory will enable both companies to take a robust local stance towards a global sustainability agenda. By renewing products, providing opportunities for reuse, and making a conscious effort to reduce unnecessary waste, the collaboration aims to make a significant impact in promoting sustainability in the technology sector.

Customers have always been strong advocates for all brands under the Anker Innovations umbrella that include: Anker Charging, eufy Appliances, eufy Security, Nebula Projectors, Soundcore Audio, AnkerMake and Anker Work. This partnership gives them a way to upgrade responsibly when they are looking to invest in the latest or most recent solutions to both empower and enhance their lifestyles.

"We are immensely proud to announce our partnership with R3 Factory, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future, said Faraz Mehdi, General Manager, Anker Innovations, MEA. "At Anker Innovations, we believe in 'ReCharging the Future' by adopting practices that not only benefit our consumers but also have a positive impact on our planet. This collaboration is a significant step towards reducing electronic waste and promoting the reuse and renewal of technology, ensuring that we pave the way towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future."

Mukul Anand, Founder and CEO, stated, "This partnership with Anker Innovations is a monumental step for R3 Factory in expanding our reach and impact across the UAE and the MEA region. Together, we are not only contributing to reducing electronic waste but also providing consumers with sustainable options for electronic products. It's a win-win situation where customers of Anker Innovations and residents in the UAE benefit from enhanced, sustainable technological solutions."

Anker Innovations invites all attendees of GITEX Global 2023 to join them in Hall 14 Stand E30 as they showcase their innovative solutions aimed at promoting sustainability in the technology sector.

