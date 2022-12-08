Anjarium Biosciences appoints ex-Novartis gene therapy leader Otmane Boussif, DSc as Chief Technology Officer

ZURICH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjarium Biosciences AG ("Anjarium"), a biotech company focused on creating and delivering a new class of non-viral gene therapies, today announces the appointment of Otmane Boussif, DSc as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Otmane brings more than 25 years of experience in shaping and leading biopharmaceutical technology development, bioprocessing, manufacturing, and regulatory requirements covering a range of biological modalities, with a strong focus on advanced cell and gene therapies.

Otmane joins Anjarium from clinical-stage biotech company Sensorion, where he was CTO. Prior to that he spent six years at Novartis in various senior roles, including Global Head of Cell & Gene Therapy Technical Development and Global Head of Early Phase Development. In these roles, Otmane established a dedicated unit to oversee all Cell and Gene Therapy modalities and was involved in numerous Investigational New Drug programs. Before Novartis, he held roles at Sanofi and EMD Serono.

Otmane received a Doctor of Science (DSc) in Applied Biological and Fundamental Sciences from the Université Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg (ULP). He also gained a Master in Organic Chemistry and BioChemistry also from ULP.

Stephen Yoo, Anjarium's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Otmane brings extensive experience in gene therapy development and bioprocessing, which will be invaluable to Anjarium as we advance our non-viral gene therapy pipeline and progress opportunities for our novel pxDNA and Hybridosome™ platforms to effectively treat patients with high unmet needs."

Otmane Boussif, Anjarium's Chief Technology Officer, commented: "I'm excited to be joining a company pioneering innovative approaches to non-viral gene therapy – which are increasingly important as the limitations of conventional viral-vector therapeutics become more apparent. It's been great to see Anjarium's rapid emergence over the last year, and I look forward to working with the team as the business continues to develop."

About Anjarium Biosciences

Anjarium is focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapies with differentiating technology for capacity and re-dosability to address a broader range of diseases. The Company's versatile platform aims to leverage breakthrough science and expertise at the interface of genetic medicine, synthetic biology and nanoparticle engineering to generate a pipeline of advanced gene therapies with unique competitive advantages over current viral-vector based gene therapies.

Investors in Anjarium include leading international and strategic investors Abingworth, Gimv, Omega Funds, Pfizer Ventures and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company). www.anjarium.com

