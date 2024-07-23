VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the exclusive listing of Upland's first-ever tradable token SPARKLET on the Bitget Launchpool .

Animoca-backed Upland's SPARKLET Token Lists Exclusively on Bitget Launchpool

The one-of-its-kind metaverse project will launch its token generation event (TGE) in collaboration with Bitget, allowing the platform's users to have priority access for the awaited token. The farming for SPARKLET will start at 13:00 (UTC), on 24th July and end on 1st August 2024. With this, users can stake Bitget Token (BGB) to earn a total prize pool of 7,000,000 SPARKLET tokens. The SPARKLET/USDT pair will be listed on Bitget Spot market, with trading service starting at the same time as Launchpool.

This news comes right after the partnership announcement between Bitget and Upland, which includes building the exchange's virtual headquarters in the metaverse. As part of this initiative, Bitget has purchased Treasure Island, the last unminted neighborhood in Upland's San Francisco which houses 888 properties.

Built in 2019, Upland stands as one of the most widely-used web3 platforms, with 30,000+ daily active players, 300,000 unique land owners, and over 6,000,000 NFT sales. Upland has transformed into a Layer 1 metaverse, delivering the foundational infrastructure of an open, immersive web, including identity, liquidity, currency, land, no-code NFT creation, fiat on/off ramps, and governance.

"The initiative directs Upland's strong stance towards decentralization, allowing Spark holders to trade Sparklet in liquid markets. It also aims to boost Upland's presence and credibility in the Web3 industry by listing on top-tier exchanges such as Bitget, attracting more users and enhancing the platform's network effects," says Dirk Lueth, CEO at Upland.

Spark as the native utility token, fueled all value creation in Upland. It is the resource required for world-building, joint community projects, no-code NFT minting, and "manufacturing" of 3D map NFTs such as cars or decor items and more. The SPARKLET token is one-thousandth of a SPARK. In May 2024, Upland users were airdropped Sparks, which now has been migrated to SPARKLET tokens on Ethereum.

"At Bitget, our support for crypto gems goes beyond a simple listing. We are dedicated to helping promising projects gain more visibility, users, and partners through our Launchpool, Launchpad, and various educational and reward initiatives. Our collaboration with Upland to create a Bitget-themed metaverse is a mutually beneficial and exciting endeavor. We aim to become the top choice for more emerging projects in the future, aiding them in creating a greater real-life impact," says Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The exclusive listing of SPARKLET on Bitget's launchpool provides its users with early access to Upland's first-ever tradable token. This also allows Upland's current users to use their SPARKLET airdrops for further trading on a sophisticated platform such as Bitget. Previously, Bitget's launchpool listed high potential projects such as Merlin Chain (MERL), Ethena (ENA), ZetaChain (ZETA) and more.

To participate, users can visit SPARKLET launchpool on Bitget , enter preferred staking amount and earn tokens within a few clicks.

For more information on getting exclusive access to SPARKLET tokens, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

