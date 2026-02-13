Animal Parasiticides Market worth $17.50 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Animal Parasiticides Market is projected to grow from about USD 12.98 billion in 2026 to USD 17.50 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Animal Parasiticides Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.98 billion

USD 12.98 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 17.50 billion

USD 17.50 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.2%

Animal Parasiticides Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the ectoparasiticides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

By animal type, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share (57.8%) in 2025.

By end user, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a share of 61.1% in 2025.

Latin America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

Technological developments are driving the animal parasiticides market as they provide more accurate and effective ways of controlling parasites. Artificial intelligence and analytics are used in parasite surveillance and resistance management, while formulation and delivery technologies improve the efficacy and shelf life of parasiticides. On the other hand, rapid diagnostics and animal health solutions, such as wearable animal health solutions, make it easier to detect parasite infestations and test the efficacy of parasiticides in real-world conditions.

The animal parasiticides market is undergoing rapid technological advancements like long-acting formulations, precision parasite control, and data-enabled treatment strategies. In July 2025, Merck Animal Health received FDA approval for Bravecto Quantum (fluralaner extended-release injectable suspension), which provides dogs with 12 months of flea and tick protection through a single injection. The breakthrough demonstrates a widespread transition to precision solutions, which enable better treatment compliance and less frequent dosing while achieving better results in managing parasites over time. Today, analytical tools and digital monitoring systems, together with real-world evidence, enable researchers to establish more effective parasite control systems. The industry is developing advanced solutions that combine long-lasting effects with data-driven capabilities to deliver better parasite management solutions through innovation.

By type, ectoparasiticides segment accounted for largest market share in 2025.

In the animal parasiticides market, the ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. This dominance is primarily because external parasites like fleas, ticks, and mites pose a serious threat to animal health. These parasites can be easily detected, leading to regular preventive care and multiple treatments for both pets and farm animals. The segment's leading position is also attributed to increasing awareness and year-round parasite prevention activities, leading to the increased use of topical and oral long-acting ectoparasiticide products.

By end user, home care settings segment to witness highest CAGR during forecast period.

The home care settings segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period because people now choose professional diagnostic services together with prescription treatments and preventive health educational programs. Pet owners increasingly turn to veterinarians for continuous parasite management throughout the year, which results in the greater use of advanced, long-lasting combination parasiticide products. The segment's growth is also attributed to the development of modern veterinary clinics, improved access to companion animal healthcare, and enhanced veterinarian-client relationships.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the animal parasiticides market. This is mainly due to rising pet ownership rates, preventive animal healthcare knowledge, and routine parasite control practices in the region. The region sustained demand through its advanced veterinary infrastructure, high companion animal health spending, and early adoption of new long-acting parasiticide products. North America's market dominance was strengthened by a robust presence of animal health companies and the region's effective regulatory approval system.

Top Companies in Animal Parasiticides Market:

The Top Companies in Animal Parasiticides Market include Zoetis Services LLC (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Elanco (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Virbac (France), Ceva (France), Vetoquinol (France), Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), and Norbrook (UK) , among others.

