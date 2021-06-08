Animal Healthcare Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period (2021-2031): Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal healthcare is known to have become an emphasis area for numerous drug companies, of late. This specific market has become considerably more significant due to increasing instances of animal disease occurrence, combined with large-scale factory farming that needs excellent quality animal feed additives, hygiene management products, as well as vaccines.

Major factor boosting demand for animal healthcare is industrialization of the dairy and meat industry across the world. Moreover, rising zoonotic and foodborne diseases and increasing trend of pet adoption are additionally complementing market expansion.

According to a revised report published by Persistence Market Research, the global animal healthcare market was valued at US$ 36.1 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2882

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Parasiticides are expected to contribute around 27% revenue share in the market by 2031, owing to increasing preference for animal care and hygiene.

Farm animals are expected to account for more than half of the global market share. Industrialization of the dairy and meat industry has led to increasing demand for animal-based products, adding to the market development.

Oral route of administration in animal healthcare is expected to contribute around 45% revenue share in the market by 2031, as it gives the highest level of drug stability and accurate measurements.

Among all the distribution channels, veterinary hospitals accounted for more than 35% of the market share in 2020. Different applications such as clinical toxicology tests, therapy, and clinical pathology will boost market expansion.

North America holds the highest share in the global market for animal healthcare, owing to the presence of big market players, high healthcare expenditure, and growing research & development efforts in the country.

holds the highest share in the global market for animal healthcare, owing to the presence of big market players, high healthcare expenditure, and growing research & development efforts in the country. Key players are focused on strengthening their clinical pipelines with discoveries of novel abuse-deterrent formulations and also through various acquisitions.

The market in the U.S. holds a big portion of global revenue at 30%, and accounts for more than 85% share in the North American market.

To know more about the report ask an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/2882

"Increase in incidence of infectious disease transmission in animals, growth in animal inhabitants, and rising adoption of companion animals are factors driving market growth," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Increased Funding & Support from International Organizations

International agencies such as U.K. Science have made major contributions toward global eradication of rinderpest diseases, and this has a major impact on controlling FMD and Peste des Petits in ruminants.

Other funding programs are often supported by the WHO, country-specific governments, and private humanitarian agencies. Stakeholders identify the need to prevent economic losses arising due to lack of effective vaccinations and instead take a proactive preventive dimension for animal healthcare.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2882

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the animal healthcare market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031. The research study is based on drug (anti-infective agents, anti-inflammatory & analgesic agents, parasiticides, vaccines, hormones & substitutes, nutritional products, and others), animal (companion animals and farm animals), route of administration (oral, parenteral, topical, and others) and distribution channel (veterinary hospital, veterinary clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Healthcare

Related Reports:

Animal Feeding Needles Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/animal-feeding-needles-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/animal-feeding-needles-market.asp Animal Wound Care Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/animal-wound-care-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.