Animal Health Market is Likely to Grasp the Value of USD 64.95 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases and Increase in Government Support to Boost India Animal Health Market.

The global Animal Health Market is currently valued at USD 37.8 billion and is expected to reach USD 64.95 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the next decade.

Animal Health Market Global Growth

Animal health companies have long recognized the challenges of keeping animals in a rapidly changing world. So while industry fundamentals evolve, sector growth has remained solid over the past decade. The value of the global animal health sector will increase by 12% to HE US$38.3 billion in 2021, with sales growth across all regions. Companies are stepping up research and development in areas such as diagnostics and digital technology, while offering more disease prevention products than ever before.

Market stakeholders are expected to witness tremendous growth opportunities in animal healthcare market due to rising investment by the Indian government to improve animal healthcare services. Stringent laws and regulations by the Indian government to promote awareness about animal health are driving the market in the country. Due to rising zoonotic and foodborne diseases in animals, government is investing in R&D activities to develop efficient vaccines. Several veterinary research laboratories are receiving financial grants from the government to help control the spread of diseases in animals.

The key growth drivers for this Animal Health Market:

The growth drivers for the Animal Health Market are increasing demand for animal health products, rising awareness and promotion of pet health and well-being, growing population of pets and pets being trendsetters in their communities. It includes the collection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect animals such as horses, pigs and horses.

For instance, Merck Animal Health completed the acquisition of Poultry Sense Ltd. in February 2021 to expand its vertical in the poultry business and have technology in health & environmental monitoring solutions.

2020, Elanco's revenue improved by 15%, compared to 2019, with a notable recovery in the pet health industry. However, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and reduced consumption trends continued to affect Elanco's international livestock business.

Animal Health Market Share Insights-> North America (43%) accounts for the largest share of the global Animal Health Market due to significant presence of key market players in the region.

Market Segmentation Summary->

Based on the analysis of the revenue data, we can segment the global animal health market into domestic and international markets. The revenue is generated through sales by distributors and dealers of animal health products at retail as well as online in both offline and online stores.

Animal Health Market by Type - Animal Feed & Food Supplies, Animal Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals and Other Animal Health Products, which are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2017-2022.

Animal Health Market Report Scope:

Featured points of the Report Details Animal Health Market Size USD 37.8 billion Revenue Forecast in 2029 USD 64.95 billion CAGR Value 7% CAGR Forecast Period 2023-2029 Top Competitor Televet, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, IDEXX, Heska Corporation, Virbac, Covetrus, DRE Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., IDVe, and Others Key Segments By Product, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Market growth drivers, constraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segment and region, market share analysis of companies, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Regional Scope North America, , Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Customization Scope 15% Free Customization



Animal Health Market: Regional Landscape

Stringent Government Regulations Over Approval for Animal Drugs to Restrict the Market Growth.

Strict government regulations on approval of animal drugs are likely to hinder the market growth. All animal drugs require approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for sale in the U.S. According to the Animal Health Institute, the development of a new animal drug can take up to 10 years and cost more than USD 100 million before approval. A new vaccine takes three to five years to develop and costs around USD 80 million. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), West Nile virus, a single-stranded RNA virus can cause severe disease and death in horses. In addition, the improved animal healthcare system for early diagnosis, detection and treatment of diseases will further fuel the segment progression.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Animal Health Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Animal Health Market by Product 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Vaccines

Animal Health Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Clinics

Animal Care and Rehabilitation Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Animal Health Market by Distribution Channel, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Retail Pharmacy

E- Commerce

Hospital Pharmacy

Animal Health Market by Region, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered.

Key Target Audience

Pharmaceutical Industries

Medical Sectors

Healthcare Sectors

Research Organizations

Institutional Players

Investors

Regulatory Authorities

Others

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

