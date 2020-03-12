Animal Health Gains Prominence as Role Shifts from Pets to Companions, Contributing to Growth in Veterinary Radiography System Market, Notes TMR

- Increase in pet ownership is noted worldwide, leading to demand for better healthcare; reasons such as emotional support, therapy, and companionship mark decisions to adopt

- Digital Radiography to witness increase in market share owing to better imaging attributes, efficiency and minimal negative impact on environment

ALBANY, New York, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets are not just a plaything for owners in this day and age. They are companions and thus are treated like family members. Besides, they often help people with serious medical conditions such as cerebral palsy to lead better lives. This expansion of role is driving demand for better care and diagnostics, propelling the veterinary radiography market chart high growth from 2019 to 2027.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The massive shift of role from pets to companions will lead to higher expenditure on the health and well-being of these animals, leading the global veterinary radiography system market to further growth. The market is set to chart a CAGR of approximately 6% from 2019 to 2027, pulling up its worth to USD 0.8 bn. by the end of the forecast period. It is a notable increase from USD 0.5 bn. in the year 2018."

Gain incisive insights and business intelligence on veterinary radiography system market for the period 2019-2027 in the comprehensive research study prepared by Transparency Market Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/11894

Digital Radiography Segment to See Growth in Market Share from 2019 to 2027

The segment for film screen radiography will chart sluggish growth in the stated period due to limited applications, while digital radiography will witness notable growth owing to increase in its preference in the market landscape. It is significant to note here that the latter is riding the wave of environmental consciousness and increasing awareness regarding efficiency and cost benefits of going digital. The reduction in administrative efforts and the advantage of high quality images is largely working in favor of digital radiography, promising higher growth for the market segment.

Small Animal Segment to Contribute Massively to Veterinary Radiography Systems Market

Owing to a humongous increase in adoption of small pets such as dogs, pigs and cats, the segment is set to expand at a considerable pace over the forecast period. It is worth noting here that pet owners are spending billions of dollars on their 'companions' health and wellbeing. This is anticipated to push the global veterinary radiography system market on a higher trajectory.

For a detailed analysis of global veterinary radiography system market by Product: Digital X-ray [Direct and Indirect] and Analog X-ray; Technology: Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography, and Film Screen Radiography; Animal: Small Companion Animals and Large Animals; Indication: Orthopedic & Rheumatology, Cardiology, Oncology,Nephrology, and Others; and End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, and Diagnostic Canters & Research Centers, Download the Sample Copy of Research

North America to Lead Global Veterinary Radiography Systems Market

The North American region is witnessing notable increase in pet adoption in households, helping it account for a major market share over the forecast period. The contribution of United States of America is particularly high in the overall regional growth. Additionally, it is marked by high disposable income and high awareness regarding pet health, keeping the region buoyant.

However, it is worth noting that Asia Pacific and Europe demonstrate high growth potential and this is set to keep players focused on these regions for any opportunities that might arise over the forecast period.

Analyze veterinary radiography system market's growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Strategic Collaborations to Help Players Gain a Stronger Foothold in the Market Landscape

Players aim at strengthening market position by forging strategic alliances. An instance of such a move include the merger between IMV technologies, and BCF and ECM in the year 2017. Another instance is that of the acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems by Canon, Inc. in the year 2016.

Key players in market include Sound (VCA, Inc.), Canon, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Merry X-Ray Corporation, Sedecal, IMV imaging, DRE Medical, and Midmark Corporation. Few distributors include Triangle X-Ray Company, Ozark Imaging, and United Radiology Systems, Inc.

Get Discount on Report Purchase - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=11894

Global Veterinary Radiography System Market: Segmentation

Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Animal

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Technology

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography

Film Screen Radiography

Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Indication

Orthopedic & Rheumatology

Cardiology

Oncology

Nephrology

Others

Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Product

Digital X-ray

Direct



Indirect

Analog X-ray

Veterinary Radiography System Market, by End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Diagnostic Centers & Research Centers

Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare industry:

Digital X-ray Systems Market - Some of the factors driving the growth of global digital x-ray system market are rise in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of dental, respiratory, cardiovascular, and other diseases. Increasing awareness programs and conferences, increasing number of systems being approved by regulatory bodies, and rise in government investment and funding is also boosting the global market. In addition, favorable returns on investment for digital x-ray systems is also fueling the growth of the global digital x-ray system market.

Dental Radiography Systems Market - Increase in prevalence of oropharyngeal cancer and oral cavity is a key driver of the global dental radiography systems market. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle are boosting the global dental radiography systems market. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding invasive surgeries and biopsy for oropharyngeal cancer is propelling the global dental radiography systems market. Consumption of alcohol and tobacco poses the highest risk for oropharyngeal cancer and oral cavity. Poor educational system in underdeveloped countries is a major restraint of the global dental radiography systems market.

Diagnostic Imaging Market - The global diagnostic imaging market was valued at around US$ 28.0 Bn in 2017. It is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 47 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular events, increase in the geriatric population, and advancements in technologies to develop various diagnostic imaging devices to be used in different surgical procedures are key factors that are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research