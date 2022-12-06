Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 17.79 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market" By Animal Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture), By Product Type (Antibiotic Growth Promoter, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoter), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market size was valued at USD 13.23 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.79 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Animals benefit from a variety of medications and substances, including growth promoters and performance enhancers. These enhancers help animals digest food more efficiently and develop more quickly while also increasing output. Along with the desire for naturally produced growth boosters, the demand for meat and other animal products is increasing globally, as are concerns about animal diseases and climate change. The market for promoters of animal growth is being driven by these elements. However, it is anticipated that the market for animal growth promoters will see certain growth restraints during the forecast period due to antibiotic restrictions in some countries.

Animals are administered growth promoters as a means of promoting rapid weight gain and development. They are also utilized to boost animal productivity, such as the herd's ability to produce more milk from ruminants. The market for animal growth promoters is primarily driven by rising disposable income and rising meat consumption around the globe.

A growing need for food obtained from animal sources is also a result of the world's rapid population growth. It is projected that this need would contribute to the expansion of the market for animal growth promoters. By using these growth boosters and performance enhancers, farmers can boost the revenue they receive from their animals, which is anticipated to stimulate market expansion. However, the usage of animal growth boosters and performance enhancers may be subject to stringent restrictions and regulations in some nations, which may make it challenging for the industry to thrive.

Throughout the predicted period, it is anticipated that the market for stimulants to encourage animal growth will expand. An increase in meat consumption around the world is anticipated to be good for the industry. As the population rises and disposable income levels rise, the demand for protein-rich meals is anticipated to climb. Among the many compounds that can hasten animal development are antibiotics, feed enzymes, hormones, organic acids, phytogenics, beta-agonists, probiotics, and prebiotics. Aquaculture, porcine, cattle, and equestrian were also included in the list of end-use applications that poultry dominated.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Cargill Inc, Royal DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Merck & Co. Inc, Alltech Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Vetoquinol, Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd, Novus International, Associated British Foods, Erber, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Kemin Industries Inc, Zoetis Inc., Nutreco N.V., Novozymes, BASF, Evonik Industries, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Chr. Hansen, Biomin Holding, Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., and Lallemand Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market into Product Type, Animal Type, and Geography.

Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market, by Product Type

Antibiotic Growth Promoter



Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoter

Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market, by Animal Type

Poultry



Swine



Livestock



Aquaculture

Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research