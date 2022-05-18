Animal Genetics Market size worth $ 8.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Search for improved disease-resistant breeds, increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies to prevent genetic diseases and business loss, and other factors is leading to growth of the Animal Genetics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Animal Genetics Market" By Type (Animal Genetics Products, Genetic Materials, Embryo), By Services (Genetic Disease Tests, DNA Typing, Genetic Trait Tests), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Animal Genetics Market size was valued at USD 5.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Animal Genetics Market Overview

Consumption of animal-derived protein and dairy products has increased, and the search for improved disease-resistant breeds is becoming more important such elements boosting the growth of the Global Animal Genetics Market. The Animal Genetics Market is restrained by the growing need for specialized breeding programs for breeds with poor economic performance. Furthermore, Animal genetics will benefit from the growing usage of selective breeding in animals. Domestic animals' paternity is determined and controlled using DNA typing. It's also used to aid in segment growth by diagnosing genetic abnormalities and sexing animals.

The Global Animal Genetics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. During the projection period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the fastest rate in the Global Animal Genetics Market. The established livestock sector, growing porcine industry, increasing population and urbanization, rising per capita incomes and increasing per capita spending on animal care, and increasing awareness about technologically advanced animal genetic products and services in this region are all factors contributing to the high growth in this regional market

Key Developments

In March 2022 , HKScan, Topigs Norsvin, and Royal Agrifirm Group entered into a partnership to establish a collaborative research and trial farm in Finland . According to the agreement, the parties will collaborate to create best practices in pork production for future demands.

, HKScan, Topigs Norsvin, and Royal Agrifirm Group entered into a partnership to establish a collaborative research and trial farm in . According to the agreement, the parties will collaborate to create best practices in pork production for future demands. In September 2019 , Tropic Biosciences and Genus PLC formed a strategic agreement to cooperate on Tropic Biosciences' Gene Editing Induced Gene Silencing (GEiGS) technology, which is used in porcine and bovine genetic applications.

Key Players

The major players in the market are VetGen, DanBred, Tropical Bovine Genetics, Neogen Corporation, Genus, URUS, EW Group, Zoetis, Envigo, Hendrix Genetics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Animal Genetics Market On the basis of Type, Services, and Geography.

Animal Genetics Market, By Type

Animal Genetics Products



Genetic Materials



Embryo

Animal Genetics Market, By Services

Genetic Disease Tests



DNA Typing



Genetic Trait Tests



Others

Animal Genetics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

