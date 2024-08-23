Animal Disinfectants Market worth $5.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38718363

The Iodine type is projected to dominate within the type sector of the animal disinfectants market.

The share of the iodine segment in the animal disinfectants market is the highest due to its significant efficacy in killing most microorganisms, from bacteria to viruses and even fungi. Iodine-based disinfectants have shown a great antimicrobial effect, so they are applied as one of the most preferred solutions in the sphere of animal healthcare and biosecurity. Furthermore, such iodine-based products are positioned and perceived as relatively safe and less toxic compared with other disinfectant choices, hence helping to drive further projected growth in the market.

Zagro's article on farm biosecurity in January 2021 talks about the exclusion of infectious agents, namely viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites, from entering the animal. In this context of reducing risk and protecting animal health toward the sustainability of livestock production, properly designed biosecurity measures play an important role. Of these, iodophors are more effective, because they have a broad spectrum germicidal action with low toxicity and stability.

Zagro's product launch in 2021, IOGUARD 300, is a strong iodophor-based disinfectant containing 3.4% iodine. This may be used in livestock housing and equipment and hatcheries with excellent activity against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The benefits associated with Iodine & companies launching new innovative products with Iodine will have a dominating share within the market.

Dairy cleaning is estimated to be the dominating application segment in the animal disinfectants market during the forecasted period 2024-2029.

Disinfectants are designed to destroy the vast majority of the harmful pathogens that contaminate dairy equipment, surfaces, and the entire facility. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there were more than 1 billion cows globally in 2022. This will increase the demand for the usage of animal disinfectant products. All surfaces should be cleaned well to avoid the growth of any type of pathogenic microorganisms. The farmer can do more in reducing the risk of transmitting the disease from one animal to the other, through reduced spread of the pathogen, continuing to assure the production of safe and quality milk. Milking machines, teat dips, and milk tongs are the major sources of infection that produce bad health effects on livestock. The acid or alkaline solutions are to be used for cleaning the milking machines to prevent infections. Additionally, hydrogen peroxide plus peracetic acid is an important treatment intended to clean the milking system by washing off pipelines and storage tanks. The disinfectants can be applied to various surfaces, like the milking parlor, holding pens, and feeding areas, as well as on the milking machines themselves for sanitizing and eliminating possible sources of contamination. The application of animal disinfectants regularly in dairy cleaning achieves a cleaner and healthier work environment for both animals and workers on dairies. It tends to set a better and more productive routine for dairy farming, in general.

North America is expected to hold a substantial portion of the animal disinfectants market.

The key regions in the North American animal disinfectants market are the US, Canada, and Mexico. The export of poultry meat products in North America has climbed, according to USDA particularly in Mexico, where production jumped from 983.43 million to 1.25 billion during 2020-2022, and in Canada, production rose from 350.26 million to 563.94 million within the period being reviewed. Such an increase in poultry production could mirror increased demand in the regional market. In the growing poultry sector, an increased requirement for effective animal disinfectant products is necessary to continue maintaining biosecurity and livestock health. Their demand is based on preventing diseases within larger, more intensively populated farming environments for animals, thereby supporting the sustainability of poultry.

Neogen Corporation's (US) recent launch in April 2024, in Great Britain of Neogen Farm Fluid MAX. This disinfectant was developed for serious farm conditions by Neogen's leading Pathogen Programme, targeting a range of pathogens, including Eimeria oocysts. It will be upon such innovative products that the animal health sector shall rely on to ensure the continuous growth and productivity of this industry while the North American poultry industry continues to grow.

Key Market Players in this include Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaftv (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Zoetis (US), Solvay (Belgium), Stockmeier Group (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Ecolab (US), Albert Kerbl GmbH (Germany), PCC Group (Germany), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Diversey Holdings Ltd. (US), Virbac (France), Kemin Industries Inc. (US) and Fink Tec GmbH (Germany).

