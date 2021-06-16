Animal-Based Feed Binders Market Size to Reach US$ 0.2 Billion in 2026, Says a New Study from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Animal-based Feed Binders Market by Binder Type (Gelatin, Collagen, and Plasma), by Livestock Type (Pet, Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast and Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's animal-based feed binders market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- and long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for animal-based feed binders at the global, regional, and country levels. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market and formulate growth strategies.

Animal-Based Feed Binders Market: Highlights from the Report

The global annual feed production reached approximately 1.2 billion tons in 2020, representing significant opportunities for feed binder manufacturers. Feed binders derived from animals occupy a negligible share of (<1%) the overall feed binder market, the latter is dominated by plant-based feed binders. Key plant-sourced binders are lignosulphonates, starch, wheat gluten, and guar gum, whereas key synthetic binders used are formaldehyde and carboxymethylcellulose (CMC).

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for animal-based feed binders was negligible, merely contracting the market's growth to low-single-digit (YoY) in 2020, translating into sales of US$ 0.2 billion in 2020. Insufficient availability of feed inputs, disruption in import/exports, and lockdown across countries led to a certain tremble in the market demand, mainly in the 1st phase of lockdown. However, animal feeds being an essential product registered a decent recovery in the 2nd half of the year, helping the industry to record a growth in the year 2020. The demand for animal-based feed binders is estimated to grow further in the coming years, credit goes to the propensity towards meat and dairy products, increasing population, growing consumption of meat, and rising awareness towards animal health and feed quality.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1682/animal-feed-binders-market.html

Stratview Research has firstly segmented the animal-based feed binders market based on the binder type as gelatin, collagen, and others. Gelatin holds dominance in the market and is likely to retain its dominance in the years to come. There is a reasonable usage of gelatin in poultry and swine feeds. Gelatin is manufactured mainly from pigskin, cattle hides and bones, and fish skins. Gradual commercialization of gelatin and collagen in animal feed is likely to flourish the demand for animal-based feed binders in the coming years.

Based on the livestock type, poultry is expected to remain the most dominant market over the next five years. Increasing population, real income growth, lower price of poultry meat than other meat, and change of dietary preference are the factors fuelling poultry feed and hence, feed binders. Swine feed also holds a strong position in the market on account of its high demand from key pork-consuming countries such as China and the USA. The pet feed segment holds a diminutive share; however, is subjected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Enquire Here for a Free Sample of the Detailed Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1682/animal-feed-binders-market.html#form

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific holds huge dominance and is also growing at the highest rate. About 450 million metric tons of animal feed were produced in the region in 2020, representing a strong whitespace opportunity. China acts as the growth engine of the region, alone capturing more than 50% share of the Asia-Pacific's animal-based feed binders market. Different segments are dominant in different regions. For instance, aquaculture is highly dominated by Asia-Pacific, whereas pet feed is dominated by North America and Western European countries.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, animal-based feed binder manufacturers, animal feed producers, distributors, and end-users. Some of the key players in the animal-based feed binder market are Cra-Vac Industries Inc., Darling ingredients, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Uniscope Inc., and Weishardt.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global animal-based feed binders market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Animal-based Feed Binders Market, By Binder Type

Gelatin (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Collagen (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Animal-based Feed Binders Market, By Livestock Type

Pet (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Poultry (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Swine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ruminant (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aquaculture (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Animal-based Feed Binders Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , Spain , Russia , and RoE)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , South-East Asia , and RoAP)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the chemicals and advanced materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Advanced-Materials.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research