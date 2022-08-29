Aniline Market to Reach USD 15650 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Aniline Market is Segmented by Type (Industrial Grade, Non-Industrial Grade), by Application (Consumer Goods, Packaging, Chemical, Transportation, Agriculture): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aniline market size is estimated to be worth USD 11920 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 15650 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Aniline Market

The growing application of aniline in the packaging, chemical, transportation, and agricultural industry will drive the growth of the market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL ANILINE MARKET

Aniline is used in antioxidants, rubber accelerators , dyes, intermediates, and isocyanates for urethane foams in pharmaceuticals. Rubber chemicals increase durability, robustness, strength, and elasticity. They aid in latex processing. This will surge the growth of the aniline market in the coming years. Other chemicals like antidegradants , antiozonants , and stabilizers are also used in rubber processing industries. It is helpful in the production of diphenylamine, phenolics, herbicides , and fungicides .

The organic compound is beneficial in the formulation of pharmaceutical drugs and in the packaging industry. It is capable of handling new packaging films like cellophane and PE. Sensitive electronic items like laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other medical stock are used with aniline dyes for package printing. This will augment the demand for the global aniline market during the forecast period. The run lengths are short, quality is superior and flexibility is high. Aniline is a versatile printing compound.

Agricultural chemicals like insecticides and pesticides use aniline as a raw material. Treated aniline improves the fertility of the soil, enhances crop production through efficient irrigation, and provides plant nutrients like nitrogen or phosphates for better canopy architecture, seed production, and improved yield.

The rising income levels of consumers are encouraging them to spend on home furnishing products. Aniline is used majorly in the production of flexible PU foams for furniture, sofas, carpets, bedding, and couches. This will drive the expansion of the aniline market in the forthcoming years. Aniline-based methylene diphenyl diisocyanate is an important chemical for manufacturing rigid polyurethanes that are an effective insulating material for the building and construction industry.

Semi-aniline leather is used in making automotive interiors. The dyeing process is coated with a thin finishing layer to make it resistant to spilling and staining. It provides a vibrant color appearance to the car seats. This will spur the growth of the global aniline market. The semi-aniline version offers a smooth natural finish with a versatile protective coating.

ANILINE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will grow the highest in the aniline market share due to rapidly expanding infrastructure and automotive industry.

Key Companies:

BASF

Bayer

Huntsman

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Arrow Chemical Group

EMCO Dyestuff

GNFC

Hindustan Organic Chemicals

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical Group

