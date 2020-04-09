Angostura Hosts Interactive Live Series on Instagram to Support International Bartender Community

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the House of Angostura® launched a new live & interactive social media campaign through Instagram®, titled #HouseLockDown series, which aims to build and share moral support to the international bar community, those working in hospitality as well as sharing some creative ideas to budding at-home Bartenders.

The House of Angostura, together with Artisan Spirits Ltd. and its valued network of House of Angostura® national Brand Ambassadors stretching from New Zealand, Vietnam, Dubai, South Africa, Eastern Europe to the Bahamas (home of our new Global Cocktail Champion) and naturally to Angostura's home in Trinidad & Tobago, developed the #HouseLockDown series. This series which airs live on Instagram® at 5:00 P.M. Central European time, Monday through Friday, hosted each day by Mr. Daniyel Jones (@daniyeljones) - Angostura's Global Brand Ambassador and twice short-listed at Tales of the Cocktail® as one of the world's top 10 Brand Ambassadors.

Every day, Daniyel Jones will provide helpful positive thinking tips via the "Brighter Side" segment of the virtual show, then some helpful fitness techniques during the "Super-Hero" feature before welcoming on that day's featured guest to share the "Sip n' Chill" moment - sharing experiences, favourite drinks as well as answering questions from Instagram Live® virtual viewers and making shout-outs to friends and partners in the business.

Every week up-and-coming home bartenders then have the chance to post their homemade cocktail of their choice, with the chance to win one of three virtual home mixology masterclass sessions weekly, hosted by one of our Global Ambassadors. Lucky winners can then choose to host a Live Watch party with other persons or not. Finally, at the end of each week, Friday sees #HouseLockDown feature its own mystery invited guest, not one of the Ambassadors but, an industry icon with a close relationship to the House of Angostura®.

This Series recognizes the troubles and challenges which the world is currently enduring, but it brings its own joy and liquid sunshine into the homes of so many persons across the world.

The House of Angostura®

Capitalizing on its heritage as the world's most well-known maker of aromatic bitters, the House of Angostura® has catapulted into the 21st century with an exquisite range of rums, the magnificent Amaro di ANGOSTURA® and of course, ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA® orange bitters, now in demand in more than 170 countries across the world.

The Making of Angostura® Rums

The rums of the House of Angostura® are a treasured legacy, a tribute to the evolution of the rum industry in the Caribbean and the men and women who nurtured it. The House of Angostura® owns the only rum distillery in Trinidad today, and controls its rum manufacturing process from end to end. Our rums are blended by masters with years of experience and training in original traditions, who closely maintain guarded formulas and techniques. Our blenders are involved at every stage to ensure the highest quality and consistency, from molasses selection through to cask selection.

The House of Angostura® is renowned for its unique, signature style, which stems from techniques that have stood the test of time. Our premium rums are made from the highest quality molasses fermented with proprietary yeast cultures, distilled in continuous stills, then aged in charred oak barrels.

The House of Angostura®: A Rich Rum History

The House of Angostura's award-winning rums are steeped in more than 190 years of tradition. The journey started in 1824 when founder Dr. Johann Siegert first produced aromatic bitters in Angostura, Venezuela (today called Ciudad Bolivar). In the 1870's, Dr. Siegert's three sons migrated to Trinidad, among them Don Carlos Siegert, who pioneered the brand, establishing ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters as an integral ingredient in premium cocktails and ultimately a mainstay of cocktail culture. The family's Siegert Bouquet Rum became a Trinidadian tradition up until the early 1960's and part of the company's rich rum heritage. In the 1970's, The House of Angostura® expanded, acquiring the Fernandes family distillery, which was founded in the 1890's by Manoel Fernandes, an immigrant from Portugal, and known for making high quality rums.

www.angostura.com

http://angosturabitters.com/

