Data from the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFGD) reveals that IBD is the most common functional gastrointestinal disorder and affects between 10-15% of the global population. [1] Typical medical treatments for IBD include antibodies, steroids and immunomodulators; however, these have low efficacy and a high incidence of recurrence. [2] As a result, there is a pressing need for innovative health therapeutics to help sufferers manage and treat the condition. S. boulardii was developed by Angel Yeast to address problems with diarrhea, one of the most common symptoms of IBD, [3] and improve overall digestive health.

Prior to the joint study, there was minimal research that examined the effects of S. boulardii and S. boulardii-derived molecules on the gut microbiota in intestinal inflammation. Gut microbiota has long been recognized as playing a pivotal role in maintaining the health of its host, with clinical data demonstrating that the gut microbiota of IBD patients varies considerably in composition and function.[4]

Angel Yeast partnered with Huazhong University of Science and Technology to explore the underlying mechanisms involved in the prevalence of IBD and identify the scientific relationship between S. boulardii and IBD. The duo examined the role of the probiotic in the gut microbial ecosystem and identified potential mechanisms of its intestinal anti-inflammatory activity.

In the study, [5] model organisms populated with synthetic human microbiota was given a diet of the S. boulardii probiotic supplement for a total of 16 days, before receiving DSS treatment to spur colitis. The results found that feeding subjects with S.boulardii significantly alleviated mucosal damage in colon tissue, altered the composition of gut microbiota and the fecal metabolic phenotype, and increased the development of microbial metabolite short-chain fatty acids. These findings point towards the probiotic's potential to improve the regulation of inflammatory responses and lessen DSS-induced colitis, and confirm S. boulardii has the potential to modulate the gut microbiota to successfully prevent and treat IBD. The findings were published in the Food & Function journal in November 2021.

Companies around the world have implemented Angel Yeast's S. boulardii patented probiotic into health supplements to meet the needs of consumers in search of a nutritional ingredient that supports overall immune health, good digestion and a happy, healthy gut. Now, following the new findings from the clinical study, S. boulardii has further demonstrated its potential to address IBD and support its sufferers by preventing and treating its symptoms.

Launched in September 2021, Angel Yeast's S. boulardii probiotic is developed using a low-temperature fluidized bed process and a unique protection technology that quickly forms a dense yeast shell to enclose active yeast probiotics entrapped inside. This strengthens the yeast's resistance to gastric acid and bile salts, enabling it to be used as an ingredient for wide-ranging probiotic dietary supplements, such as powders, tablets, capsules, yogurt blocks, and chocolate.

