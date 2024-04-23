Angel Yeast Brings International Students To Experience Yichang Black Tea At Dafengkou Tea Plantation

YICHANG, China, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world's leading yeast and biotech company, has organized a trip to explore Yichang tea for international students of China Three Gorges University. The students from 12 countries visited the Dafengkou Tea Plantation, a strategic partner of Yicha Group, to experience the tea picking, making, and brewing process and extend cultural exchanges through the mutual passion for tea.

Bridging Cultures Through The Art Of Tea

In 2022, China's traditional tea-making was added to the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Tea, a globally popular healthy drink, is also a culture that conveys inclusiveness. Angel Yeast is committed to promoting diverse and creative cultures using the profound tea heritage as the bridge of cultural exchanges as well as for the purposes of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The traditional Chinese tea processing techniques include the picking of tea leaves, manual processing, drinking, and sharing of tea. The international students had an immersive experience at the tea plantation and learned about the history and development of Yichang tea.

"Angel Yeast knows very well that tea is one of the ways people connect with nature and we hope to introduce the Chinese tea culture and heritages to people from around the world. Yichang is one of the main places of origin for Yi Black Tea, one of China's three traditional black teas, and Dafengkou Tea Plantation is an ecological tea production base with an area of 873 acres, it produces premium tea following the high-quality European standards," said Wang Xishan vice president of Angel Yeast.

Ghizlane Bilfqih from Morocco showed everyone the brewing process of Moroccan mint tea using the Yichang tea leaves, steeping not only tea but the different cultures all in one cup.

"The journey not only showcased the exquisite flavors of the tea but also unveiled the universal language of hospitality and camaraderie. Immersed in the sights, sounds, and aromas of Yichang, I discovered the true essence of cultural exchange - an enriching experience that transcends borders and leaves an indelible mark on the soul," said Bilfqih.

Yicha Group, a subsidiary of Angel Yeast and founded in August 2022, integrates tea planting, producing, research, sales, and culture promotion, and as a modern tea enterprise, it has established a global supply chain of tea resources.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394606/Bridging_Cultures_Through_The_Art_Of_Tea.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg