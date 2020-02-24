ANGEL'S ENVY® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Port Wine Barrels Launches In The UK

"When starting Angel's Envy, my father and I were deeply inspired by the world of Scotch and its rich history of secondary finishing. As we tasted our bourbon, it became clear just how much the process enhances the whiskey with a subtle sweetness and complex flavors," said Angel's Envy Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Wes Henderson. "By applying this familiar technique to our bourbon, we've been able to create a product that has already gained popularity with fans in the UK, and we're looking forward to sharing it with an even wider audience this year."

Distribution in the UK will begin in London with a limited number of cases.

"In a market such as London, where the cocktail scene is rapidly growing and constantly evolving, complexity and nuance of flavor in spirits is more important than ever," said Jay Needham, ANGEL'S ENVY Marketing Director. "As a finished, craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Angel's Envy is an innovative product with a taste profile different from anything else on the market, and we're excited to share it with consumers in the UK and elsewhere outside the U.S."

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels is handcrafted in Louisville, Kentucky. It is blended in small batches of eight to twelve barrels at a time and aged for up to six years, then finished in 60-gallon ruby port wine casks made from French oak and imported directly from Portugal. The port finishing process lasts between three to six months, depending on taste.

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels is 86.6 proof (43.3% ABV). On the nose, it offers notes of subtle vanilla, raisins, maple syrup and toasted nuts. On the palate, notes of vanilla, ripe fruit, maple syrup, toast and bitter chocolate are present before it finishes with a clean and lingering sweetness and a hint of Madeira that slowly fades.

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2011 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons Kyle, Andrew, Connor and Spencer Henderson continue the family legacy, working together to produce ANGEL'S ENVY's core offerings – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and the UK as of February 2020. ANGEL'S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

