Aneo selects IFS Cloud to accelerate international growth and sustainability ambitions

Aneo standardizes global processes, simplifies its IT landscape, and prepares for long-term scale and sustainability with IFS Cloud supported by IFS Success

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that Aneo, a leading Nordic renewable energy company, has selected IFS Cloud™ to support its strategy for international expansion and sustainable energy leadership.

The move sees Aneo transition from its on-premise solution to IFS Cloud, providing a secure platform to drive operational best practices globally and scale into new markets. The company will leverage IFS's Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Finance, and Supply Chain capabilities to optimize operations and enhance decision-making across its business.

As a leading force in the renewable energy sector, Aneo required a solution that will streamline processes, simplify its IT landscape, and support long-term growth. By adopting IFS Cloud, Aneo will standardize global purchasing processes — replacing fragmented usage with the single-composable platform available through IFS Cloud. In parallel, Aneo will harness the power of the platform to implement a centralized approach to warehouse management, enabling the business to phase out third-party systems and reduce operational complexity.

The transformation will also include the standardization of global maintenance practices, embedding a unified process with mobile tools for field service teams, enhancing efficiency and equipment uptime. Project management capabilities will be enhanced, with a focus on empowering project managers and owners through improved visibility, automation, and reporting.

To accelerate operations, Aneo will automate reporting workflows, removing the need for time-consuming manual tasks, and scale its use of API integrations and EDI to support seamless data exchange and operational agility across the enterprise.

The program will be guided by the IFS Success Framework, ensuring rapid time to value and a structured path to transformation. Aneo will also embrace IFS's evergreen delivery model, allowing for continuous innovation and access to the latest features through regular updates — keeping the business at the forefront of industrial software innovation.

Kim Rodø, ERP Manager at Aneo, said: "Moving to IFS Cloud is a critical step in supporting Aneo's ambitious growth strategy. With IFS, we gain the flexibility to scale internationally, embed global best practices, and operate on a modern, secure platform that will serve us for years to come. IFS Cloud will not only strengthen our operational efficiency but also accelerate our ability to deliver sustainable energy solutions in new markets."

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer at IFS, said: "We are proud to support Aneo as it drives the energy transition in the Nordics and beyond. By choosing IFS Cloud, Aneo is future-proofing its operations with a single, composable platform designed to scale and adapt as its business evolves. Our teams will work closely with Aneo to ensure rapid time to value and continued innovation through our evergreen model."

