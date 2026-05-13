Anemoi Marine Technologies: Wind-powered cargo ship proves itself after eight years at sea

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A cargo ship fitted with modern "Rotor Sails" has completed eight years of commercial operations with no major structural or operational issues, in what industry experts say is a landmark moment for wind powered shipping.

The bulk carrier M/V Afros, one of the world's first commercial ships equipped with modern wind propulsion technology, has now completed more than 150 voyages since entering service in 2018. A recent scheduled dry dock inspection found the vessel's four Rotor Sails remained in strong operating condition after nearly a decade at sea.

The technology, developed by UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies, uses rotating vertical cylinders to harness wind power and reduce engine demand, cutting fuel consumption and emissions.

According to operational data reviewed during the vessel's latest service inspection, the system has already helped avoid nearly 5,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The milestone comes as global shipping faces mounting pressure to cut emissions and major operators increasingly turn to wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) to reduce fuel costs and comply with tightening international climate regulations.

"This is the clearest long-term proof yet that modern wind propulsion works in real-world commercial shipping," said Nick Contopoulos, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Anemoi.

"For years, wind-assisted shipping was viewed as experimental. The Afros has now demonstrated that these systems can operate reliably across years of global trading while delivering meaningful fuel and emissions savings."

The vessel was independently surveyed in April by Lloyd's Register during scheduled dry dock servicing in China.

Reliability is critical for deep-sea shipping, where vessels can spend up to two months at sea without access to repair facilities before reaching their next port call. Anemoi is the only UK WAPS provider able to demonstrate longevity and reliability in its solutions at sea, proving the Rotor Sails work in terms of both performance and durability.

The achievement comes as governments and shipping companies race to cut emissions from global trade routes. Earlier this year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer cited Anemoi Marine Technologies during a visit to China as a British success story in maritime decarbonisation, highlighting growing international interest in wind-powered shipping technology.

Since the installation on the Afros in 2018, Anemoi has installed more than twenty Rotor Sails across five of the world's largest vessels. The company is now preparing to deliver a further ten Rotor Sail systems for five additional vessels. Newer generations of the technology have already delivered significantly greater fuel and emissions reductions than the original installation aboard the Afros.

Video of Afros during April 2026 scheduled survey at Jiangsu Watts Energy & Engineering Shipyard: https://youtu.be/wPz_oTWQ2nI?si=3z_fIJdj-oMdExSl

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Molly Key

Communications Manager

E-mail: molly.key@wake-media.co.uk

About Anemoi Marine Technologies

Anemoi Marine Technologies is a leading provider of Rotor Sail wind propulsion systems for the global shipping industry. Our patented technology harnesses wind power to significantly reduce vessel fuel consumption and emissions, including CO₂, SOₓ, and NOₓ. Our cutting-edge Rotor Sails deliver significantly higher thrust per square metre than conventional sails, offering a compact, high-performance solution for sustainable shipping. With over 15 years of R&D and proven commercial installations across various vessel types, Anemoi's systems are designed for both newbuild and retrofit applications. Approved by leading classification societies, our solutions support compliance with key regulations such as EEDI, EEXI, CII, EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime - advancing the transition to cleaner, more efficient maritime transport.

https://www.anemoimarine.com/

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