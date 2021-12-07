Androgynous leadership is the future

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More women in management positions? That's only one side of the coin. "If you want to make your company really diverse and thus future-proof, you shouldn't forget the men," says Stefanie Bertram. The experienced manager and founder of SHE COACHING HIM is an expert in androgynous leadership. She teaches top managers to integrate characteristics that are viewed as typically female, such as empathy, into their leadership style. Why? Because that improves communication in companies and increases productivity. "And now that Corona is fundamentally changing our working world, the ideal time has come to establish a new corporate culture," said Stefanie Bertram.

There is growing evidence of the benefits of combining male and female characteristics in economic life. "Androgynous managers are courageous and willing to take risks as well as warm-hearted, understanding and supportive," explains the native German, who received a corporate scholarship to study at a UK university and made a career at US technology companies. Stefanie works and lives in The Netherlands and has been accompanying company leaders with their international business development projects since 2013. "It has been shown that an androgynous mix of hard and soft skills contributes significantly to employee satisfaction and productivity."

The need is great, especially since the concept is also recommended with regard to succession planning in family businesses. "It is not uncommon for completely different leadership styles to collide. It is therefore wise to use coaching to prepare the ground for a harmonious transition in good time, " emphasises the industry expert.

Coaching program for top male managers

With SHE COACHING HIM, Stefanie Bertram has set up an individual coaching program that is aimed exclusively at male top managers who want to expand their leadership style. In intensive one-on-one sessions, traditional male management behaviour is enriched with female leadership qualities. "It's not about right or wrong," emphasises Stefanie Bertram. "It's about balancing the qualities of different management styles. The result is a more balanced and complete leader."

About Stefanie Bertram

The founder of SHE COACHING HIM knows the world of her coachees inside out. She has worked with international companies for more than 30 years, leading teams of more than 200 employees, sales partners and interest groups in over 60 countries. Throughout her professional career, retention of her teams has been the priority of the manager. Stefanie Bertram builds bridges between business requirements, technology and employees. Quality, sustainability and diversity are important to her. The entrepreneur believes in creating a culture of empowerment, knowledge and skills improvement. This gave her a deep understanding of best corporate governance practices and motivated her to start SHE COACHING HIM.

