Anders Hedin Invest AB, through its affiliated company Hedin Automotive AB, has signed an importer agreement with Ford for the Swedish market

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Werke GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Ltd and Anders Hedin Invest have entered into an agreement whereby Anders Hedin Invest AB is appointed as an Importer of Ford products and services in Sweden. In addition, the parties signed a MoU on the planned takeover of Ford's National Sales Company in Sweden with Target date for completion of the transaction is August 1st, 2020 pending approval by the relevant authorities.

The automotive industry faces numerous trends and developments which will eventually have great impact on the mobility of individuals and the way they are used to purchase and use cars. This requires the automotive distribution to reconsider their value to customers and rethink their current business model. To find the right answer to these developments, automotive retailers are looking for new knowledge and complementary competencies. Anders Hedin Invest is in the forefront of technology and will positively contribute to the success of Ford products and services in Sweden.



"We started working with Ford in 2016 and have since then seen a steady growth of the brand within our portfolio. We are continuously investing in Ford and see a substantial potential for the brand in the Swedish market. The introduction of electrified cars and commercial vehicles will together with the well-established and professional dealer network increase Ford's presence in the Swedish market," says Anders Hedin, owner and CEO Hedin Automotive AB.

