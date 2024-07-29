Ancoris are Guiness World Record Generative AI Hackathon Winners

Ancoris wins the Google x Formula E world record breaking Generative AI hackathon

The hackathon was recognised with a Guinness World Record for the most participated in-person generative AI hackathon, with 1,130 people involved

Ancoris was recognised as the winner after completing three challenges including its standout solution: an innovative podcast agent.

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google and Formula E announced today that the Generative AI hackathon that took place ahead of the 2024 Hankook London E-Prix has been awarded a Guiness World Record for the most participated in-person Generative AI hackathon; to which Ancoris emerged as winners.

"It's easy to fall into the trap of feeling lucky to be named a winner at an event like this - where so many people take part; but the reality is that our teams do this type of work day-in-day-out, and are really good at it," says Andre Azevedo, Ancoris CEO. "When the conversations we have with our customers focus so heavily on how we can help them solve business problems, it's no surprise to me that our teams are able to deliver rapid prototypes to show how problems can be solved within a number of hours during a hackathon."

Ancoris has been on a winning streak of late after being named a Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year , recognised by The Sunday Times as a Best Place to Work , and most recently named a Leader for Data Analytics and Machine Learning in ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem.

"AI has changed the way organisations approach the same or new problems, and, from a skills perspective, the continued evolution of this technology means we have to stay on top of upskilling and training," says Belen Ripoll, Ancoris Chief People Officer. "This hackathon win is of course a win for Ancoris, but more importantly, a win for the individuals across our business who stretch and push themselves to solve customer problems in new ways every day - and a demonstration of just how good they are at what they do."

"We're proud partners of Google Cloud, who are constantly pushing the boundaries to innovate and deliver for our joint customers," says Azevedo. "Hackathons are a fantastic way to demonstrate the art of the possible when it comes to AI - we are already delivering these types of engagements for our customers as a way to forge a path for AI adoption across their organisations - long may it continue."

About Ancoris

Ancoris is a leading Google Cloud Services Provider, headquartered in the UK, on a mission to become the most innovative Google Cloud partner in the ecosystem. Ancoris leverages its strong problem solving skills and continuous improvement approach to help customers become AI Native and stay ahead of their competition. Ancoris has extensive experience in Google Cloud technologies helping enterprises integrate AI-native solutions into their business through expertise in Data & AI, Application and Infrastructure Modernisation, Workspace, and Maps. Ancoris was recognized as a Leader for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning in the ISG Provider™ Lens for Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem in 2024, and a Rising Star in 2022 and 2023. Ancoris was awarded Google Cloud's 2024 EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year award. Ancoris employs the best in the business and was named in the Top 10 Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023, and a Top Place to Work in 2024.

