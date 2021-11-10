Ancoris announces Andre Azevedo as new CEO

"I'm proud of our achievements as pioneers in cloud computing in the UK and the business is in great shape for the future," said David McLeman. "I am delighted to hand over the reins to Andre, who as COO, has led our sales, marketing and delivery teams since joining us at the beginning of this year. We have a strong management team in place and I look forward to continuing to support them and Andre as we take on the accelerated growth journey ahead of us with BTPE's investment."

Azevedo has nearly a decade of experience in public cloud having previously held several senior leadership positions at Cloudreach, across sales and marketing, finance and operations, M&A and cloud delivery practices. Prior to that he held positions at leading organisations such as SAP, Oracle and Dell. Azevedo joined Ancoris in March as COO.

Paul Franks, Managing Partner at Beech Tree Private Equity, commented "Ancoris has overperformed its financial objectives for several consecutive quarters and has continued to secure several landmark deals across all its portfolio of Data & AI, Migration and Modernisation, Application Development and Workspace. Ancoris is leading the way in the Google Cloud ecosystem, by creating differentiated IP and offerings with true business impact. We are delighted that Andre will take over the leadership of the business from David, providing continuity as we enter the next phase of growth."

"I couldn't be happier to take this role at this exciting time for us," said Andre Azevedo. "Recent customer research returned an NPS score of +83% and in our latest employee survey 100% of respondents recommended Ancoris as a great place to work. We are continually strengthening the team, we have happy customers, happy people and we work in the most exciting ecosystem - Google Cloud. I feel the huge responsibility that it is to take the business forward, but we definitely have lots going for us!".

Ancoris is an award-winning Cloud Services Provider which helps customers innovate and transform through the use of Google Cloud. It has extensive expertise in Google Cloud technologies, and delivers its magic through Data and AI, as well as modernisation of applications and workspaces.

