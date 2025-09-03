Anchor Oral Care Strengthens Presence in the UK

Welcomes England International Cricketer Jos Buttler as Brand Ambassador

DVC Links: https://youtu.be/VJ8wwEwLDxc

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Oral Care, a leading Indian brand from Anchor Consumer Products, has strengthened its presence in the United Kingdom by appointing England International Cricketer Jos Buttler as its brand ambassador. The UK is a highly strategic market for Anchor, and this move underscores the brand's commitment to expanding its reach and reinforcing its position in the region, while marking a long-term commitment to build trust and drive innovation in this market.

With this initiative, Anchor Oral Care aims to enhance its presence and distribution network in the region, boost brand visibility, and further grow its market share. Recognizing the UK as one of the world's most sophisticated oral care landscapes, the brand is expanding its presence to cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

As part of this partnership, the brand has launched a 360-degree campaign featuring Jos Buttler across DVC, print, outdoor, and in-store visibility. The campaign showcases multiple storylines that highlight the importance of discipline, family values, freshness, and confidence in everyday life, drawing parallels with Anchor's range of oral care solutions. From the consistency of oral care with Anchor Advanced Cavity Protection, to confidence with Anchor Super White and freshness with Anchor Super Fresh Gel, the campaign reinforces the brand's message of 'Strong Teeth. Strong Values'.

Karan Shah, Director at Anchor, highlights our global presence: "With a presence in over 30 countries, Anchor is thrilled to bring its expertise and high-quality oral care solutions to the UK. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are ISO & GMP certified and soon to be BRC-certified, ensuring the highest production standards."

Sharing his excitement, Jos Buttler, England international cricketer said, "I am very pleased to be joining forces with Anchor Oral Care. Oral healthcare is an important part of overall wellbeing and I agree with Anchor's mission to make high quality, vegetarian and sustainable products. I look forward to our partnership and engaging with customers across the UK."

Kunal Shah, Creative Director at Anchor, emphasizes eco-friendly initiatives: "Anchor recyclable tubes are a step towards a more sustainable future and our partnership with Jos Buttler reflects our commitment to reliability and quality."

David, UK Sales Head at Anchor adds, "The UK oral care market demands trust, quality and value — everything Anchor stands for. Our collaboration with Jos Buttler and along with strategic activations, we are set to engage consumers, drive growth and establish Anchor as a household name."

Sandeep Abbhi, Marketing Head of Anchor Consumer Products added, "Our campaign with Jos Buttler combines credibility and relatability. His persona drives awareness, trust and trials in the UK, with him leading digital activations, in-store promotions and consumer engagement for Anchor."

Anchor's UK product portfolio includes Anchor Advanced Cavity Protection Toothpaste, Anchor Super White Toothpaste, Anchor Super Fresh Gel Toothpaste, and Anchor Vibrant Toothbrush. All products are 100% vegetarian, certified by the Vegetarian Society (UK), and endorsed by the Oral Health Foundation (UK). The brand also emphasizes sustainability with recyclable packaging, catering to the UK consumer's preference for ethical and eco-conscious choices.

Anchor is currently present across London, Birmingham, and Manchester, with distribution through Dhamecha cash & carry outlets, select Morrisons supermarkets, and other retail points. The brand plans to expand its footprint across Scotland and Northern Ireland over the next year, supported by a wider retail, pharmacy, and e-commerce network.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763547/Anchor_Jos_Buttler.jpg