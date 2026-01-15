Anchanto to Bridge Korea-to-Middle East E-Commerce Growth with Proven Technology Success

With successful implementations across the Middle East, Anchanto showcases how unified technology infrastructure enables global brands to scale efficiently and confidently in new markets.

Key Highlights

Anchanto has helped businesses in the Middle East streamline e-commerce operations, reduce errors, and scale efficiently across multiple sales channels.

businesses in the Middle East streamline e-commerce operations, reduce errors, and scale efficiently across multiple sales channels. Several companies achieved major improvements, including faster order processing and real-time inventory visibility.

Anchanto's SaaS platforms combine automation, analytics, and integrations to support global expansion capabilities now relevant to Korean enterprises entering the Middle East.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Middle East's digital economy accelerates, Anchanto, a leading e-commerce and logistics technology provider, is enabling businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to achieve measurable operational breakthroughs.

This holds strong significance for Korean brands in beauty, electronics, and consumer goods, as the region becomes a compelling destination for cross-border growth fuelled by digital adoption and demand for global products.

Modern fulfilment operations in the Middle East powered by Anchanto’s SaaS technology.

Anchanto's SaaS solutions help companies unify inventory, orders, and fulfilment across channels. Its technology has become essential for businesses competing in fast-moving markets like the UAE and KSA, where efficiency, accuracy, and visibility are crucial to meet rising expectations.

One such company is PPTCO, a Saudi distributor of pet products that struggled with order processing bottlenecks and perishable inventory. By adopting Anchanto's Warehouse Management System, PPTCO reduced order processing time by 50%, gained real-time visibility of stock, and established a scalable foundation for regional expansion.

In the UAE, Clarion Shipping used Anchanto's OMS and WMS to transform its operations and scale from one to four warehouses in six months, centralizing inventory visibility, and improving cold chain reliability. This has strengthened process efficiency and trust with multiple global brands.

Meanwhile, TP MENA, a Dubai-based distributor of premium European brands, unified its B2B and e-commerce operations across the GCC with Anchanto's technology. By integrating multiple sales channels and using analytics, the company reduced manual reconciliation, improved SLA compliance, and prepared for further expansion.

"These businesses are showing how technology can turn complexity into growth," said Vaibhav Dabhade, Founder and CEO of Anchanto. "Efficiency and visibility are now essential for any enterprise expanding globally. We're proud to enable companies that are setting benchmarks for operational excellence in fast-evolving markets."

For Korean companies exploring the Middle East, these success stories offer a clear blueprint. Anchanto's regional experience demonstrates the localization, scalability, and compliance readiness that brands, distributors, and logistics providers need to establish a strong foothold.

The region's rapid digital transformation is reshaping supply chains and creating best practices for global e-commerce. Anchanto serves as a bridge between Korea and the Middle East—offering enterprises the technology infrastructure and market expertise to grow confidently.

With 200+ integrations across marketplaces, webstores, carriers, and ERPs, Anchanto continues to grow across the GCC. Its unified OMS and WMS ecosystem equips businesses—from major Korean brands to regional distributors—with the automation, insights, and flexibility required to scale in global commerce.

Media Contact:

SeonWook Ko

Country Head - Anchanto South Korea

Email: seonwook.ko@anchanto.com

Phone: +82 1052160619

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a global SaaS technology company enabling Brands, Retailers and Logistic Service Providers to equip with best-in-class Omnichannel Commerce and Supply Chain capabilities. Headquartered in Singapore, Anchanto supports businesses through local teams in South Korea and across 10 other countries, with platforms offering ready integrations to 200+ marketplaces, webstores, shipping carriers, and systems worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861429/ANCHANTO_Korea_Middle_East.jpg