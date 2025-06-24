ANBC represents Latin America in global debate about the impact of Artificial Intelligence on credit at ICCR event in South Africa

Event promoted by the International Committee on Credit Reporting (ICCR) brings together global authorities to discuss challenges and trends in AI, credit decision-making, and data protection

Cape Town (South Africa), June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of the National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) and representative of the Latin American Association of Credit Bureaus (ALACRED), Elias Sfeir, is one of the confirmed panelists at the ICCR Spring Plenary Meeting, a global event promoted by the ICCR, an international committee linked to the World Bank, taking place from June 25Th to 27Th at the Vineyard Hotel, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sfeir will speak on June 25Th at the panel about the "Impacts of Artificial Intelligence on Credit Risk Management and Decision-Making", where he will present case studies on the use of AI in Latin American countries. The discussion will address the impacts of Artificial Intelligence on credit risk analysis, decision-making, and data security, as well as the regulatory challenges associated with the use of emerging technologies in the financial system.

The panel will be moderated by Fredesvinda F. Montes Herraiz, Senior Financial Specialist at the World Bank, and will also feature authorities such as David Pereira, Deputy Head of SCR at the Central Bank of Brazil, Oky Sandi Rumadi Sihombing, Manager of the Department of Statistics and Data Management at the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia (OJK), and Alison Magrath, CEO of the Credit Agencies Association of South Africa.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming credit analysis while also raising challenges related to ethics, data protection, and algorithmic transparency. The panel will discuss how to balance innovation, risk management, and consumer rights.

"This is an opportunity to highlight the strategic role of credit bureaus in data governance, information security, and promoting credit with financial inclusion," says Sfeir.

About the ICCR Spring Plenary Meeting

Organized by ICCR, the Spring Plenary is one of the world's leading forums on credit, data, and regulation. It gathers representatives from central banks, regulators, multilateral organizations, and private sector entities from several countries.

The 2025 edition also includes the first in-person meeting of the Africa Regional Consultative Group (RCG) and a Regulatory Forum focused on open finance and the evolution of credit reporting systems.