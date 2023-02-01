Anatomic Pathology Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 58.90 billion by 2029, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% | Global Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Exactitude Consultancy

High incidence of cancer and other target diseases is driving the Anatomic Pathology Market growth

Anatomic Pathology Market Overview:



The global Anatomic Pathology Market is currently valued at USD 32.58 billion and is expected to reach USD 58.90 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the next decade.

Anatomic pathology is a product that allows the user to create and edit anatomical studies, as well as perform integrated studies of tissues. Anatomic pathology is an important and expanding field that has grown from the immediate needs of individual patients to become a vital part of medicine. This primer will help you understand the anatomy of the human body, its structures and structures, how it grows and ages, how it heals itself and fails; how diseases are named and diagnosed; why doctors must think like pathologists when looking at tissue specimens. Anatomic pathology is a dynamic laboratory that uses state-of-the art technology and unique research approaches to investigate the dynamic processes of tissue necrosis and regeneration in response to injury. Our Anatomic Pathology product is a next-generation solution for providing reporting of anatomic pathology at a high level of detail for use in industry and clinical settings. Anatomic pathology is a branch of anatomy concerned with the study of tissues from humans and other animals, as well as plant tissues. It involves the collection, classification and analysis of tissues for diagnostic purposes.

The key growth drivers for this market in the next five years are:

increasing awareness of the importance of health

increasing demand for lifestyle products and pharmaceuticals due to aging populations

smarter digestive health and D. increased use of technology

Instant Developments:

In May 2021, Hologic received premarket approval (PMA) from the FDA for its ThinPrep GenesisTM processor for cytology processing and specimen transfer for downstream applications.

For instance, in April 2020, Precisionary Instruments launched a CF-6100 cryostat. This cryostat promotes and supports tissue sectioning in dermatology, histology, and pathology.

In January 2019, PHC Holding Corporation completed the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business to strengthen its position in the diagnostics segment.

Cancer is the world's second-leading cause of death, with 10 million fatalities expected by 2020. Cancer is responsible for around 1 in every 6 deaths worldwide (Source: World Health Organization). 19.3 million new cancer cases were reported in 2020, with that number predicted to rise to 30.2 million by 2040. The rising senior population, as well as the overall population, can be blamed for the rise in cancer incidence. According to the World Population Ageing 2020 report, the worldwide population of people aged 65 and more was 727 million in 2020 and is anticipated to quadruple to 1.5 billion by 2050.

Anatomic Pathology Market Share Insights-> North America (45%) accounts for the largest share of the global Anatomic Pathology Market due to significant presence of key market players in the region.

Market Segmentation Summary:

Anatomic pathology markets, both emerging and advanced, have shown strong growth rates over the past decade. The segmentation of anatomical pathology markets is diverse, ranging from very small regional markets to large national markets with several subsegments. Anatomic pathology is a speciality within the field of pathology that involves the examination of organs and tissues. Anatomic pathology encompasses not only micro-anatomy but also macro-anatomy, physiologic function, cell biology and molecular biology. The knowledge and understanding gained from anatomical pathology can lead to better diagnosis, treatment and prognosis for various disease conditions.

Anatomic Pathology Market Report Scope:

Featured points of the Report Details Anatomic Pathology Market Size USD 32.58 billion Revenue Forecast in 2029 USD 58.90 billion CAGR Value 6.8% CAGR Forecast Period 2023-2029 Top Competitor Danaher Corporation, PHC Holdings Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cardinal Health, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., BioGenex, Bio SB, and Others Key Segments By Product, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Market growth drivers, constraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segment and region, market share analysis of companies, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Regional Scope North America, , Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Customization Scope 15% Free Customization



Anatomic Pathology Market: Regional Landscape

Presence of major key players in North America region is dominating the market growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global anatomic pathology market. Due to the presence of big players and government measures supporting pathological training programmes Due to advantageous reimbursement rules in the United States, the use of tissue-diagnostic related procedures in disease screening is increasing, facilitating regional market expansion. In addition, product approvals and commercialization in the region have aided market expansion. Hologic Inc., for example, gained premarket clearance (PMA) from the US FDA for its ThinPrep Genesis Processor in May 2021. With better workflow, this device combines sample aliquoting with cytology processing. Revenue generation is likely to increase as the number of regulatory approvals rises..

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Anatomic Pathology Market by Product and Services

Instruments

Microtomes And Cryostat

Tissue Processors

Automatic Stainer's

Whole Slide Imaging Scanners

Other Products

Consumables

Reagents And Antibodies

Probes And Kites

Other

Services

Anatomic Pathology Market by Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Other

Anatomic Pathology Market by End User

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

Anatomic Pathology Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered

Key Target Audience

Clinic Service Providers

Clinic Equipment Distributors

Clinic Equipment Manufacturers

Clinics

Hospitals

Healthcare Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

What are the goals of the report?

The projected market size of the Anatomic Pathology Market industry at the end of the forecast period is presented in this market report.

Analysis of past and present market size.

Chart shows annual growth rate (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each forecast period based on various indicators.

The Research includes market overview, geographic scope, segmentation and financial performance of key competitors.

The research assesses the current status and future growth opportunities of the industry in North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Latin America , Middle East and Africa .

