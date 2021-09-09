Anatomage - Table 8 enables Anatomage bodies to function as living humans

With Table 8, Anatomage made a further step towards functional anatomy understanding on real digital bodies: Anatomage Bodies are now able to reproduce human movement visualizing the motion of hip, shoulder, and knee joints.

By providing a visual representation of how the actual human body moves, Table 8 transforms the way kinesiology is taught and learned.

In addition to kinesiology, Table 8 includes the following exciting content updates:

Digital pregnancy

Learn about human embryonic development by interacting with a 31-week fetus, reconstructed from MRI data, inside the mother's body. Simulation of blood exchange between the mother and the fetus is made possible for users to gain insight into the uteroplacental circulation.



Living bodies

Now equipped with renovated heart motion and blood flow tools, Anatomage Bodies enable users to visually examine how cardiac and other vital functions are carried out in an active, living human body.



High-Resolution of regional anatomy

Experience the highest level of anatomy resolution, 50 µm, by interacting with Connie – our brand new digital specimen. In addition to displaying real human anatomy content, Connie takes photorealism of regional anatomy to the next level by allowing users to visualize complex structures such as fine blood vessels inside the brain.



New cardiovascular segmentation

Study even the smallest real vessels thanks to our proprietary new algorithm able to reach unprecedented levels of detail. Vascularisation of complex regions, like the brain, can easily be analysed and understood in 3D.



Improved rendering visualisation

Users can integrate various graphic effects to change the look, add new layers, and apply visual filters to the MRI/CT scans. These visual effects allow users to recognize the anatomical density and distribution throughout the scan.



Optometry applications

Create compelling lesson plans by simulating an eye examination changing values of the accomodation process, pupil dilation, age of the subject and other parameters. Ocular motion exhibits abduction-adduction, depression-elevation, and intorsion-extorsion of the eye of the real cadaver.

"With Table 7, we digitally revived a cadaver and brought her heartbeat back to life. For Table 8, we have further advanced our technology by making our Anatomage Bodies functional. With Table 8, blood is able to flow into every corner of the body, eyes have motion and can focus, and the shoulder, hip, and knee joints are able to bend. On top of that, various vital organs are now functioning. Finally, one of our female bodies is modified to carry a digital pregnancy with an interactive and highly detailed boy fetus. This is the very first reproduction in a digital human body. This may sound like science fiction, yet we have successfully created physiological simulations in our Anatomage Bodies. This is possible through highly elaborated and tedious processes to reconstruct accurate physiological simulations. We are excited to share these wonderful advancements with our customers," said CEO of Anatomage, Jack Choi.

