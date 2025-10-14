Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The anaplastic astrocytoma market is growing, driven by the increasing prevalence of high-grade gliomas and rising awareness of advanced treatment options. Additionally, growing investment in research and development, coupled with the launch of emerging therapies such as Eflornithine (+ lomustine), Zotiraciclib, ONC206, CAN-3110, and others, is fueling market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, anaplastic astrocytoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Summary

The market size for anaplastic astrocytoma in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest anaplastic astrocytoma treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Anaplastic astrocytoma and glioblastoma multiforme are estimated to affect 5-8 people per 100,000 in the general population. Anaplastic astrocytomas are more common in adults than in children. In adults, anaplastic astrocytomas typically develop between the ages of 30 and 50.

Leading anaplastic astrocytoma companies developing emerging therapies, such as Orbus Therapeutics, Cothera Bioscience, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Candel Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for anaplastic astrocytoma that can be available in the anaplastic astrocytoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for anaplastic astrocytoma that can be available in the anaplastic astrocytoma market in the coming years. The promising anaplastic astrocytoma therapies in clinical trials include Eflornithine (+ lomustine), Zotiraciclib, ONC206, CAN-3110, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market

Rising Anaplastic Astrocytoma Incidence and Aging Populations

Anaplastic astrocytoma is a malignant brain tumor primarily affecting adults aged 40 and above. The increasing prevalence of brain tumors, including anaplastic astrocytoma, is contributing to the expansion of the market. Anaplastic astrocytoma and glioblastoma multiforme are estimated to affect 5-8 people per 100,000 in the general population.

TEMODAR/TEMODAL: Only Approved Drug

Currently, there is only one therapy approved for anaplastic astrocytoma, i.e., Merck's TEMODAR/TEMODAL. Merck initially commercialized TEMODAR/TEMODAL in various countries, while Baxter Oncology was responsible for manufacturing the TEMODAR injection.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

The development of molecular diagnostics and advanced imaging techniques, such as MRI and PET scans, has improved early detection and accurate diagnosis of anaplastic astrocytoma. These advancements enable timely treatment interventions, thereby driving market growth.

Emergence of Novel Anaplastic Astrocytoma Drugs

The pipeline is limited to only a few drugs, including eflornithine + lomustine (Orbus Therapeutics), zotiraciclib (Cothera Bioscience), ONC206 (Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Chimerix), CAN-3110 (Candel Therapeutics), and others.

Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Analysis

Surgery remains the primary treatment for astrocytoma, allowing for both diagnosis and maximal safe tumor removal. Precision and safety are enhanced through advanced techniques, including neuronavigation, awake surgery, motor mapping, and the use of fluorescent dyes. Adjuvant treatments include steroids to reduce swelling, temozolomide (an approved chemotherapy that damages DNA), radiation therapy, bevacizumab to limit tumor blood supply, tumor-treating fields (electric fields applied to the scalp), and antiseizure medications. Experimental approaches under investigation include targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and virus-based strategies designed to attack tumor cells selectively.

Currently, only a few companies are developing therapies specifically for anaplastic astrocytoma. Among them, eflornithine is a key Phase III therapy being studied in combination with lomustine. The most recent update from Orbus Therapeutics, in September 2024, reported that the STELLAR Phase III trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in Overall Survival (OS) and Progression-Free Survival (PFS) for patients with Grade 3 IDH-mutant astrocytoma who had progressed after radiation and adjuvant temozolomide, compared to lomustine alone. Since that update, there has been little new information on its development or regulatory progress. Furthermore, clinicaltrials.gov currently lists the trial as having an "Unknown status," creating uncertainty around its approval timeline.

Similarly, zotiraciclib has completed Phase I/II trials; however, Cothera Bioscience's pipeline updates indicate no further trials are planned, adding to the uncertainty surrounding this therapy. Some emerging treatments, such as CAN-3110, are still in early-stage trials, with only a small number of patients with anaplastic astrocytoma included in basket studies. These developments underscore the ongoing need for therapies that specifically target anaplastic astrocytoma, highlighting challenges and opportunities in the future treatment landscape.

Anaplastic Astrocytoma Competitive Landscape

Some of the promising anaplastic astrocytoma drugs in clinical trials include eflornithine + lomustine (Orbus Therapeutics), zotiraciclib (Cothera Bioscience), ONC206 (Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Chimerix), CAN-3110 (Candel Therapeutics), and others.

Orbus Therapeutics' Eflornithine, also called α-difluoromethylornithine (DFMO), is a unique irreversible metabolic inhibitor that targets explicitly ODC. Its precise mechanism blocks the production of a critical enzyme involved in tumor growth in specific cancers. Unlike multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitors currently available or under development, eflornithine acts on a single enzyme, ODC. The FDA first approved eflornithine in 1990 for the treatment of African trypanosomiasis, although it was never marketed in the U.S. In 2000, a topical formulation was approved for reducing unwanted facial hair in women, and in 2023, it received approval as maintenance therapy for high-risk neuroblastoma. In 2014, Orbus Therapeutics was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for eflornithine in the treatment of anaplastic glioma.

Cothera Bioscience's Zotiraciclib is a potent oral CDK9 inhibitor capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier, where it downregulates short-lived, anti-apoptotic oncogene proteins such as Myc. It is being developed for high-grade glioma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, both brain cancers associated with Myc overexpression. A Phase Ib clinical trial conducted by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) evaluated the safety and initial efficacy of zotiraciclib in combination with temozolomide in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma, including those with anaplastic astrocytoma. Currently, zotiraciclib is under evaluation in a Phase I/II trial for recurrent high-grade astrocytomas.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the anaplastic astrocytoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the anaplastic astrocytoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is an Anaplastic Astrocytoma?

Anaplastic astrocytoma is a rare and aggressive brain tumor that arises from astrocytes, star-shaped cells that, along with other similar cells, form the supportive tissue surrounding and protecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. These supportive cells, known as glial cells, form what is referred to as glial tissue. Tumors originating from this tissue, including astrocytomas, are classified as gliomas. The symptoms of anaplastic astrocytoma vary depending on the tumor's size and location in the brain. The precise cause of this tumor is still unknown.

Anaplastic Astrocytoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The anaplastic astrocytoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current anaplastic astrocytoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In anaplastic astrocytoma, there is substantial dominance in men, with a man-to-woman incidence reported as 1.87:1. The frequency of IDH-wildtype is slightly more than IDH-mutant in anaplastic astrocytomas.

The anaplastic astrocytoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Glioma

Total Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Total Treatable Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Anaplastic Astrocytoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Glioma, Total Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Age-specific Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma, and Total Treatable Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma Key Anaplastic Astrocytoma Companies Orbus Therapeutics, Cothera Bioscience, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Candel Therapeutics, Merck, and others Key Anaplastic Astrocytoma Therapies Eflornithine (+ lomustine), Zotiraciclib, ONC206, CAN-3110, TEMODAR/TEMODAL, and others

Scope of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Anaplastic Astrocytoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Anaplastic Astrocytoma current marketed and emerging therapies Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Anaplastic Astrocytoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Anaplastic Astrocytoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 3 Executive Summary of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 4 Key Events of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 6 Anaplastic Astrocytoma: Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview: Anaplastic Astrocytoma 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Risk Factors 7.3 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Symptoms 7.4 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Pathophysiology and disease pathways 7.5 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Diagnostic Tests 8 Treatment and Guidelines of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 8.1 Current Anaplastic Astrocytoma Treatment Landscape 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Glioma in the United States 9.4.2 Total Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Incident Cases Of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in The United States 9.4.4 Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in the United States 9.45 Total Treatable Cases of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 11 Marketed Therapies for Anaplastic Astrocytoma 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 TEMODAR/TEMODAL (temozolomide): Merck 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Therapies for Anaplastic Astrocytoma 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 Eflornithine (+ Lomustine): Orbus Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.4 Analyst Views 12.3 Zotiraciclib (TG-02): Cothera Bioscience List to be continued in the report… 13 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 13.3 Conjoint Analysis of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 13.4 Key Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in the 7MM 13.6 United States Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Size 13.8 Japan Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Size 14 Unmet Needs of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 15 SWOT Analysis of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 16 KOL Views of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Anaplastic Astrocytoma 18 Bibliography 19 Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Report Methodology

