Analytics Insight Magazine Names 'The 10 Prominent Analytics and Data Science Institutes in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has named 'The 10 Prominent Analytics and Data Science Institutes in 2019' in its July issue.

The magazine recognizes 10 Analytics and Data Science Institutes which have pioneered an innovative pedagogy and offer a rigorous curriculum with industry-relevant exposure to train students in becoming tomorrow's agile and skilled data professionals. Here are the institutions which made the list in 2019:

Praxis Business School: Featuring as the Cover Story of the issue is Praxis Business School which offers a one-year full-time Data Science program with a focus on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Kolkata and Bangalore, and online programs in data science for working professionals. The post graduate program aims at equipping students with the tools, techniques, and skills to enable them to grow into the role of Data Scientists.

University of Chicago: Recognised as the Institute of the Month, the University of Chicago offers a Master of Science in Analytics (MScA) Program to educate students develop Analytical Insights to build an intelligent future. The program is based on analytics theory that is then applied in advanced analytics classes spanning several analytics disciplines and specialities.

Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy: Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy is a graduate school without boundaries, deploying the latest in analytical education. It offers a Master's Program in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (BIDA).

University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business: Offers an MS in Business Analytics (MS-BANA) program which combines technical training in descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics with experiential-education opportunities through projects and internships.

International School of Engineering (INSOFE): A leading research-driven educational institution in Data Science. It offers PGP in Big Data Analytics and MSc. in Data and Business Analytics deploying cutting-edge ML & Deep Learning techniques to solve real-world problems.

Great Lakes Institute of Management: A leading business school in India which offers a one-year Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM), a regular two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), along with weekend, and executive programs in analytics.

Saint Mary's College: Offers online Master of Science in Data Science program to provide students with the mathematical and computational depth needed to take on complex data challenges faced by today's society and potential issues in the future.

Duke University: Duke University's 12-month Big Data and Data Science online program, offered through the Office of Continuing Studies combines both self-paced learning and live virtual classroom instruction with over 300 hours of content designed by leading experts.

Dataquest: An online data science education platform which teaches Python, R, SQL, machine learning, and a variety of other data science and programming skills using an interactive, browser-based coding environment with real-world datasets.

University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business: Offers a Master's in Business Analytics program to train the next generation of data scientists for today's forward-thinking organizations with a one-of-a-kind, real-world capstone course experience.

With the potential to impact nearly every industry of the global economy, data science is emerging as one of the fastest and most in-demand fields in the world. Organizations in nearly every industry are racing to hire qualified data professionals with the required skills to transform big data into big insights to make better decisions.

"The featured institutes offer an interdisciplinary approach to data science, designed and taught by distinguished faculties bringing diverse expertise from some of the top companies and academic institutions in the world. We congratulate all the ten institutes for delivering excellence in Big Data and Analytics education through a cutting-edge data science program," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net.

Contacts:

Ashish Sukhadeve

Founder & Editor-in-Chief

Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215

http://www.analyticsinsight.net

Media:

Email: press@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +1-408-380-2566

SOURCE Stravium Intelligence LLP