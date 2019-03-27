Analytics Insight Magazine Names 'The 10 Most Valuable Digital Transformation Companies in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Analytics Insight Magazine has named 'The 10 Most Valuable Digital Transformation Companies in 2019' in its March issue, featuring companies driving exponential business change across industries globally.

The issue recognizes 10 companies which are significantly accelerating innovation by integrating disruptive technologies, re-inventing business models and transforming business processes to deliver improved customer service and experience. Here's a look at the top 10 companies that made the list:

Trianz: Featured as the magazine Cover Story, Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, Trianz enables clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms.

Affle: Recognised as the Company of The Month, Affle offers a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and reduce digital ad fraud.

Altimetrik: A digital transformation and solutions partner providing Digital Culture Talent, Product Engineering, Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, and an enhanced and nimble DevOps methodology that help customers become market ready faster.

HashedIn: A software development company that builds Intelligent SaaS (iSaaS) products with expertise in Analytics, Machine Learning, and Integrations, built upon learning from a decadal experience of launching 150+ products so far.

Infogain: A Silicon Valley-headquartered company which accelerates the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence to its clients.

Pegasystems: Delivers award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, and helps the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.

Ping An: A world-leading personal financial services group powered by disruptive technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Cloud, severing over 184 million retail customers and 538 million Internet users worldwide.

PubNub: The company offers realtime infrastructure-as-a-service, and provides enterprise-grade security, 99.999% SLA-backed reliability, and global scalability to support the largest realtime deployments, all via simple APIs and 70+ SDKs.

Tech Mahindra: A leading technology firm representing the connected world, offering innovative, convergent, and customer-centric information technology and digital experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™.

Torry Harris Business Solutions: A multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services specializing in the areas of Integration, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation Services.

Enterprises are striving to improve agility, strengthen core capabilities, drive innovation, and embrace digital opportunities to meet today's growing demands. To achieve these business objectives, organizations require a successful digital transformation strategy with diligent execution.

"The selected companies are redefining the way businesses have operated for decades, driving exceptional disruption and creating a substantial value across industries through new enabling technologies. We congratulate all the ten companies in creating revolutionary digital solutions that go beyond the prevailing regular workspace ecosystem," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

