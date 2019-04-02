Analytics Insight Magazine Names 'The 10 Companies With Most Disruptive Innovation in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Insight Magazine has named 'The 10 Companies with Most Disruptive Innovation in 2019' in its March issue, featuring companies which are catalyzing the process of innovation to create new opportunities for growth across various industry verticals.

The issue recognizes 10 companies which are disrupting traditional business models by embracing cutting-edge technologies to transform business processes, enhance customer experience and drive innovation. Here's a glimpse of top 10 companies that made the list:

Plyzer Technologies: Featured as the magazine Cover Story, Plyzer is an AI-driven company that adds value to online data. It provides custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions through big data analytics, driven by an AI engine that uses machine learning to rapidly analyze Internet prices and market data.

Bird.i: Collates and disseminates the best of the world's satellite, airborne and drone imagery in real-time to provide insights and data to businesses globally, helping them solve problems and make important decisions.

Instics: Makes analyzing spreadsheets as easy as copy and paste. Users can simply type in the data and Instics takes care of the rest by automatically calculating graphs and useful statistics from the data.

Nubeva: Connects the best security technologies with public cloud platforms to help enterprises maximize their use of the cloud and get quick, easy access to the packet traffic they need with confidence.

Ople: Offers an easy-to-use AI platform which models the behavior, experience, and intuition of elite Data Scientists and delivers production-grade AI models in as little as minutes, already deployed and ready to make predictions.

Ridecell: An intelligent platform provider for car/ride sharing and autonomous fleet management. It's Auro autonomous platform is optimized for today's near-term use cases for autonomous driving with Level 4 low-speed use cases.

Rosoka: Specializing in the multilingual entity and relationship extraction, Rosoka automatically finds People, Places, Organisations, and highly relevant things from narrative text and connects them together through Predicate-Subject-Object (PSO) relationships.

Semeon: Enables companies to discover insights across any type of textual data, public sources like tweets, forums entries, blogs or private, behind-the-firewall sources through AI-based text analytics.

Trendr: Facilitates user interaction based on its advanced dynamic filtering tools and simple, yet effective social media features. Its "AI Automatic Category" and "Natural Search" algorithms make posting and finding contents experience well intuitive for users.

Yva.ai: An AI-powered employee engagement and performance platform that combines Pulse and 360-degree surveys with AI analysis of corporate emails and messages, supporting Microsoft Office 365/Outlook, G Suite/Gmail, Slack and more.

In today's business age, in order to become disruption ready, organizations must act now to prepare their workforce and workplaces to thrive in the digital revolution which demands new processes, business strategy, and agility to capitalize on opportunities.

"The selected companies are significantly adapting to the dynamic process of improvement while conceiving much agile, efficient and productive system of the business framework to drive disruptive innovation across sectors. We extend our sincere accolades to all the ten companies for catering the finest innovative solutions in the industry," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

