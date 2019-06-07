Analytics Insight Magazine Announces 'The 10 Most Innovative Machine Learning Companies in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has unveiled 'The 10 Most Innovative Machine Learning Companies in 2019' in its May-June issue.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 companies offering cutting-edge solutions powered by machine learning which are transforming the way businesses operate and engage with their customers globally. Here are the 10 innovative companies which made the list:

Mezzanine.ai: Featured as the Cover Story, Mezzanine.ai is democratizing machine learning across all industries and businesses by providing a single point integration and automated orchestration of readily available pre-trained machine learning models from AI industry leaders including Google Cloud, IBM Watson, AWS and Microsoft Azure. It enables businesses to access whatever models are best suited for their needs from different platforms.

National Injection Services: The magazine features an Exclusive Interview from National Injection Services (NIS), a technology-oriented consultancy engineering firm and IT company that focuses on integrating big data, machine learning and AI with Industrial IoT systems. It provides a unique solution to the toughest challenges related to big data & cloud faced by industries.

AlgoFace: Being incubated as part of the Algomus, Inc that has built AlgoTM - a cognitive platform for human and machine collaboration around data. It maps, tracks, and analyzes the human face to accurately integrate immersive AR user experiences across platforms.

Brodmann17: Offers a software-only perception technology for ADAS and Automated Driving that is pure software and hardware-agnostic, allowing suppliers and automakers to combine any visual sensor with any processors across the range of L1-L4 automation.

CredoLab: Develops bank-grade digital AI-powered scorecards for the BFSI sector. Built on mobile device data and powered by AI, the machine learning algorithm yields secure and customized scorecards developed on the credit outcome data.

CyberInt: Offers an AI-based automated threat-centric platform which provides protection of all online activities for major global organizations using automated, machine learning expertise in cyber intelligence refined by human analysts for optimal effectiveness.

Dynamic Yield: The company's advanced machine learning engine builds actionable customer segments in real-time, enabling marketers to increase revenue via personalization, recommendations and others.

HEALTH[at]SCALE Technologies: Enables transformational improvements in healthcare outcomes, costs and satisfaction through advanced machine intelligence for care prediction designed to match every patient to the right treatment by the right provider at the right time.

Intellias: The company develops artificial intelligence solutions in the FinTech, automotive, retail and other domains, using computer vision and machine learning algorithms for object recognition, data-driven decisions, predictive analytics, and chatbot services.

OneAD: A leader in MediaTech, a nonstop innovator, and a unique video ad operator, OneAD has integrated sophisticated MediaTech, AdTech and DataTech all at once. It offers high-impact ad format products with the programmatic buy using state-of-art data tools.

Machine learning has emerged as one of the most revolutionary technologies in recent years and its practical application throughout the economy is growing apace. The technology is helping enterprises bring a new breed of innovations by exemplifying the cognitive abilities of human intelligence.

"The listed companies are the most innovative players of the machine learning industry that are playing a significant role in shaping the future of this technology and its capabilities. We congratulate all the ten companies for delivering state-of-the-art solutions that accelerate real-time insights from machine learning," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

