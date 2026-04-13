Analytic Edge Recognized as TikTok Measurement Badged Partner

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Edge (a C5i company), a provider of AI-powered marketing analytics solutions, announced that it has been badged as an official TikTok Marketing Partner in the measurement category, with a specialty in Media Mix Modeling (MMM). This badge highlights Analytic Edge's advanced measurement capabilities and reinforces its position as an analytics partner for brands seeking accurate, real-time insights into TikTok's contribution within the broader marketing ecosystem.

As a TikTok Badged Measurement Partner, Analytic Edge can now offer its clients the benefit of more accurate and granular TikTok ads campaign data, enabling sharper measurement of the impact of TikTok in their marketing mix. With TikTok becoming an important media investment platform across verticals, there is a growing need for improved measurement of TikTok ads campaign performance in order to optimize investments for maximum impact. Analytic Edge will integrate TikTok's campaign performance data directly into its proprietary Marketing Mix Modeling platform, Demand Drivers™, to deliver these benefits to its clients worldwide.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Santosh Nair, SVP and BU Head at Analytic Edge, a C5i company, said, "We are proud to be badged as a TikTok measurement partner, with a focus on Media Mix Modeling (MMM). This is a testament to Analytic Edge's expertise and reputation in delivering data-driven marketing insights. The partner badge will now enable us to bring TikTok's rich campaign data directly into our MMM solutions, helping brands measure the full impact of their marketing investments, optimize media spend, and make smarter, more confident decisions. We are excited to continue supporting our clients in navigating an increasingly complex media landscape and unlocking growth through better measurement."

The MMM Badge provides Analytic Edge's clients with several key advantages:

Full-funnel measurement – Gain visibility into TikTok's role from brand awareness to conversion uplift and accurately capture the impact of TikTok investments across various formats.

– Gain visibility into TikTok's role from brand awareness to conversion uplift and accurately capture the impact of TikTok investments across various formats. Automated data integration – Benefit from seamless, scalable data ingestion powered by TikTok's MMM API.

– Benefit from seamless, scalable data ingestion powered by TikTok's MMM API. Advanced forecasting & insights – Leverage predictive modelling to simulate future performance and guide strategic planning.

This recognition further establishes the position of Analytic Edge in marketing measurement, enabling brands to navigate evolving consumer behavior, platform dynamics, and signal challenges while maximizing the impact of their TikTok investments.

About Analytic Edge

Analytic Edge, a C5i group company, is a global provider of AI-powered marketing analytics and insights. The company delivers advanced, real-time analytics solutions that help brands make faster, smarter, and more cost-effective marketing and sales decisions.

Through proprietary technology available as SaaS or in-house deployments, Analytic Edge offers always-on analytics capabilities, such as marketing mix modeling, revenue growth management, campaign incrementality, and new product launch evaluation. Its intuitive, point-and-click software makes advanced analytics accessible and scalable across teams and markets.

With a client base spanning sectors including e-commerce, mobile apps, gaming, consumer goods, retail, and automotive, Analytic Edge supports global organizations.

For more information, visit www.analytic-edge.com

Media Contact

Megha Chaudhry

Senior Vice President - Global Head of Marketing & Alliance Management, C5i

O: +1 (425) 615 7474 | E: megha.chaudhry@c5i.ai

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