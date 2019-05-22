Analysts Predict SaaS Revenues to Reach $85 Billion in 2019

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, a leading research and advisory company, has recently issued a report on the SaaS and global cloud markets. Gartner defines software as a service (SaaS) as software that is owned, delivered and managed remotely by one or more providers. The provider delivers software based on one set of common code and data definitions that is consumed in a one-to-many model by all contracted customers at anytime on a pay-for-use basis or as a subscription based on use metrics. In its report it predicted that: "the market will grow 17.3 percent in 2019. The fastest-growing segment -- cloud system infrastructure services, or infrastructure as a service (IaaS) -- is forecasted to grow 27.6 percent in 2019. By 2022, Gartner expects that 90 percent of organizations purchasing public cloud IaaS will do so from an integrated IaaS and platform as a service (PaaS) provider, and will use both the IaaS and PaaS capabilities from that provider. When it comes to the business process as a service (BPaaS) category, Gartner expects to see revenue grow 7.9 percent to $50.3 billion in 2019. Globally speaking, Gartner predicts that by 2021, cloud revenues will total $278 billion." Active Companies from around the tech market with current developments this week include: Zevotek, Inc. (OTC: ZVTK), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC).

The report continued: "Meantime, cloud application services -- or software as a service (SaaS) -- remains the largest segment of the cloud market, with revenue expected to grow 17.8 percent to reach $85.1 billion in 2019. The increasing adoption of SaaS applications and other cloud services impacts the management, dissemination and exploitation of enterprise content," Craig Roth, research VP at Gartner. "Organizations are steadily -- but not exclusively -- shifting their content environments to SaaS."

Zevotek, Inc. (OTCPK: ZVTK) BREAKING NEWS: Zevotek today published an online presentation to introduce its first to market software as service (SaaS) product specifically targeting a $435 million segment of an $85 billion market. ZVTK's first to market SaaS solution is developed by DALOS and it uniquely provides automated service agreement renewals for the array of multimillion-dollar service contracts surrounding industrial and technological equipment. Tight competition between manufacturers has made profit margins micro-thin and made efficient service contract maintenance ever more vital. DALOS from ZVTK provides manufacturers, their distributors and VARs with new service contract renewal capabilities and efficiencies that can maximize profits and even capture otherwise missed revenue opportunities. DALOS integrates leading CRM and ERP solutions to include Oracle and SAP across hardware solutions that include those from HP, Dell and Samsung, to name only a few CRM, ERP and hardware compatibilities. ZVTK has targeted a $435 million segment of the overall $85 billion B2B SaaS market that crosses multiple industries. Learn more by reviewing ZVTK's online presentation on DALO: ZVTK's DALOS SaaS PRESENTATION Read this and more news for ZVTK at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zvtk/

In the software/tech industry developments and happenings in the market:

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) the global leader in CRM, recently announced it is signing the White House Pledge to America's Workers and pledging to give 500,000 Americans the skills they need to earn Salesforce credentials and get top jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem over the next five years. Through Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, anyone can acquire the in-demand tech skills needed for the jobs of today and tomorrow, including Salesforce administrator, Salesforce developer, Salesforce marketing manager and more. The pledge will be signed as part of the company's inaugural Trailblazer Day, a celebration of the people who are changing their lives and careers with Salesforce.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) the global leader in privileged access security, recently announced strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. "We were pleased to deliver results ahead of all guided metrics as well as record cash flow from operations," said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. "Our results demonstrate that Privileged Access Security is the foundation of comprehensive cybersecurity programs. As the leader in the market, organizations of all sizes and industries are turning to CyberArk as a trusted advisor to secure digital transformation and cloud migration strategies. As we look at the remainder of 2019 and beyond, we are committed to delivering sustainable growth, strong profitability and continual innovation to secure privileged access across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) To help organizations design and operate efficient and agile supply chains, Oracle recently announced a series of logistics management updates to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM Cloud. The updates include a new logistics network modeling product and enhanced transportation management and global trade management capabilities. The latest innovations can help customers drive better business outcomes by enhancing supply chain responsiveness, optimizing shipments and asset utilization, and improving productivity across global supply chains.

"Expectations are not only increasing, they also are constantly evolving. To meet these demands, organizations need customer-driven supply chains that deliver the agility required to rapidly respond," said Derek Gittoes, vice president, SCM Product Strategy, Oracle. "Disruptions due to customer demand volatility, new product introductions, government regulation changes, and a host of other factors, leave supply chain professionals struggling to adapt. To eliminate this guessing game of how best to respond, we are giving our customers the insights they need to improve decision making and increase efficiency of logistics operations."

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) recently announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Q2 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide for the 15th time since the report's inception in 2005. The Managed Security Services report evaluated 14 vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute against 15 criteria. According to the report, "For other organizations that have little to no security team and a lower security operations maturity, the expectations are that the MSSP will do more than just issue an alert and let the customer fend for itself. They need the MSSP to take an active role in analyzing, triaging, and then disrupting or containing the threat, i.e., they need the MSS to act as a first-level incident responder for them."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Zevotek, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com