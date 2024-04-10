Analog Security Camera Market to Reach $34.6 Billion Globally by 2032 at 8.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing demand for surveillance solutions coupled with the rising security concerns across various sectors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global analog security camera market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe significant growth by 2032

WILMINGTON, Del., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Analog Security Camera Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global analog security camera market generated $16.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $34.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing demand for surveillance solutions coupled with the rising security concerns across various sectors, is boosting the growth of the analog security camera market. However, rising concerns regarding cybersecurity threats and the reluctance to store footage on public cloud platforms are restraining the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the increasing demand for security solutions amidst rising crime rates and security risks are expected to unlock rewarding growth opportunities in the global analog security camera market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $16.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $34.6 billion CAGR 8.1 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rising demand for cost-effective yet reliable security solutions. Increasing adoption of analog security cameras for residential & commercial surveillance purposes. Opportunities Growing security demands Advancements in analog camera technology Restraints Concerns regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities and data breaches

Type: Outdoor Sub-Segment Expected to Hold Leading Market Share by 2032

The outdoor sub-segment dominated the global analog security camera market share in 2022, holding a major share of 48.6%. This sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 46.6% by 2032. This growth is mainly because of the increasing demand for reliable surveillance solutions in outdoor environments and sustained preference for cost-effective analog setups, which makes them appealing to users looking for effective security without extensive infrastructure investment. Moreover, the compatibility of analog cameras with existing systems and their ease of integration contribute to sustained market growth.

Application: Commercial Sub-Segment Anticipated to Hold Leading Market Share by 2032

The commercial sub-segment led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 41.0%. This sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 40.9% by 2032. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing security measures across industries and the suitability of analog security cameras for cost-effective commercial surveillance solutions. Businesses across diverse industries prioritize security, propelling the demand for surveillance solutions to safeguard assets, employees, and premises. Additionally, the versatility of analog systems allows for tailored solutions to meet specific commercial needs, driving sustained growth in this sub-segment.

Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-Segment Anticipated to Grow Significantly

The offline sub-segment led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 54.2%. This sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly because offline channels, such as physical retail stores and distributors, play a crucial role in expanding the reach of analog security cameras. They offer customers hands-on experience, facilitating product demonstrations and consultations with knowledgeable staff. Moreover, offline channels cater to consumers who prefer immediate purchase gratification and value in-person interactions. Additionally, offline retailers often provide installation services, further enhancing convenience for buyers.

By Region: Asia-Pacific Estimated to Dominate the Market in Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global analog security camera industry in 2022, holding a major share of 40.9%. The region is expected to observe massive growth in the forecast period mainly due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across the region. This fueled the demand for surveillance solutions to safeguard property and ensure public safety. Additionally, the affordability and reliability of analog systems make them accessible to a wide range of customers, particularly in emerging economies within the region. Moreover, government initiatives to enhance security infrastructure further boost market growth.

Leading Players in the Analog Security Camera Market:

Infinova Group

i PRO Co. Ltd.

EverFocus Electronics Corp.

IDIS Ltd.

D Link Corp.

HANWHA Corp.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Dicsan Technology

Hitron Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global analog security camera market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the analog security camera market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing analog security camera market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the analog security camera market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing analog security camera market size by country opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global analog security camera growth projections.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the 4k analog security camera companies.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global analog security camera market statistics, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Analog Security Camera Market Key Segments:

By Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Underwater

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , and Rest of Latin America )

( , , and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia , and Rest of Middle East and Africa )

