Anal Irrigation System Market to Reach USD 443.6 Million by 2031, Driven by Increasing Fast Food Consumption and Aging Population | TMR

The method can be more effective for patients suffering from diseases like Parkinson's, brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, and many more. The prevalence of such diseases along with colorectal cancer is shaping the market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The market report of TMR suggests that the projected worldwide anal irrigation system market size is set to reach USD 443.6 million by 2031. The market value recorded in 2023 is USD 328.4 million, which elevated to the current valuation, owing to a sluggish advancement of the ecosystem occurring at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.



With the rapidly changing lifestyles, people have been inclined more toward the consumption of alcohol and smoking. Such lifestyle habits are propelling the cases of cancer worldwide. Owing to a lack of eating habits, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and many more factors, the prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to increase during the forecast period.

With the increasing obesity across the world, the threat of colorectal cancer has been increasing. To cater to the growing number of patients affected by such diseases, the emergence of advanced medical treatments and therapies can be observed. The growing number of patients is creating business prospects for leading firms in the industry, thereby augmenting the size of the competitive landscape.

The increasing tendency to consume food having low nutritional values is likely to propel the occurrences of such life-threatening diseases. Excessive fast-food consumption is likely to weaken the excretory system, affecting the muscles of the bowel. The rising geriatric population is another key contributing factor to the market growth. The threat of colorectal cancer spurs with increasing age, as the bowel muscles of senior people become weaker, making such populations prone to the disease.

Anal irrigation, also referred to as trans-anal irrigation, rectal irrigation, or bowel irrigation, is a special technique for emptying the lower intestines and is primarily implemented for preventing fecal incontinence, chronic constipation and for optimal bowel management. The regular use of anal irrigation also helps in arresting chronic constipation. Rectal irrigation is typically given when the patient is seated on a toilet or commode, either by themselves or by a caregiver or a medical expert. Through the anus, body-temperature tap water is injected using a balloon catheter or a cone-shaped delivery device.

Typically, a plastic tube is used to connect the catheter or cone to an irrigation bag that can carry up to two liters of water. Studies have demonstrated that certain water quantities may be beneficial for certain intestinal ailments. As a result, the amount of water utilized varies based on the patient's response to the instilled water as well as their tolerance to it.

Close to 10% of all cancer cases globally are colorectal cancer, making it the second most frequent cancer worldwide and the second biggest cause of cancer-related fatalities. The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer is a major factor driving the growth of anal irrigation systems. The unprecedented aging of the world's population is anticipated to bolster the demand for anal irrigation systems, due to their higher susceptibility to bowel disorders such as fecal incontinence and constipation. Further, anal irrigation is also prescribed to patients suffering from neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and spinal cord injuries. A recent innovation in the field of anal irrigation is a system that combines the manual or electronic pump device option with the balloon catheter instillation method. Further, in February 2024, Coloplast launched Peristeen Light, a new transanal irrigation device for patients suffering with intestinal disorders. The device is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, and is equipped with a flexible catheter that enables a smooth insertion into the rectum.

With the growing business opportunities across the world, several key players are focusing on innovating irrigation systems. Such innovations are expected to augment the market size. Technological infrastructure has been evolving, which is boosting the growth of the healthcare industry. Such factors are likely to drive the growth of the sector, fueling more business opportunities across the globe.

Key Findings from the Market Report

According to the anal irrigation system market segmentation, various key parameters can be used to differentiate different categories based on the importance of each segment. The product segment of the ecosystem is governed by the mini-device category. This is due to the efficiency of the use of such products.

The efficiency of cones in the product segment in terms of preventing constipation is higher, and hence, the category is highly preferred.

The prevalence of chronic diseases, like colorectal cancer, is observed to be higher in adults. This factor is a key driver for the patient segment of the competitive space.

Hospitals are expected to be the largest-governing category of the end-user industry due to the availability of better healthcare infrastructure.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2023 US$ 328.4 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 443.6 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.5 % No. of Pages 200 Pages Segments covered By Product, By Patient, By End-user, By Region

Regional Profile

The anticipated anal irrigation system market growth in North America is likely to create better prospects for key players due to the establishment of a robust healthcare infrastructure.

is likely to create better prospects for key players due to the establishment of a robust healthcare infrastructure. Owing to the rising efforts of government and non-government bodies like NHS in Europe , the scope for market development in the region is increasing. As a result of such developments, better growth prospects can be created for new entrants.

, the scope for market development in the region is increasing. As a result of such developments, better growth prospects can be created for new entrants. With the elevated reach of healthcare facilities in remote and rural areas of key countries in Asia-Pacific , more business opportunities are generated in the said region. This helps the region contribute to the global market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With recent developments in the anal irrigation system market, the competitive space can be seen to be augmenting rapidly. Key players in the ecosystem use various strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and many more.

Coloplast A/S is a key player, which offers services like ostomy care, continence care, wound care, skin care, and interventional urology.

ConvaTec Group plc is a large-scale organization that has been producing key products like ostomy care products, wound care products, and other critical care products.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company is a vital player, manufacturing products like PosiFlush SafeScrub Prefilled Saline Syringe, PeritX Peritoneal Catheter System, and many more.

Key Players

Coloplast A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Aquaflush Medical Limited

MBH-International A/S

Wellspect HealthCare (a Dentsply Sirona Company)

Consure Medical

HTKD Medical

ProSys International Ltd.

Key Developments in the Anal Irrigation System Market

In February 2024 , ConvaTec Group plc unveiled a new product called Esteem Body. This product launch has helped the business consolidate the position of the firm in the ecosystem.

, ConvaTec Group plc unveiled a new product called Esteem Body. This product launch has helped the business consolidate the position of the firm in the ecosystem. In May 2024 , Coloplast A/S expanded the portfolio of the firm with the introduction of catheters, specially designed for women. The firm focused on expanding Luja's portfolio with such product launches.

Market Segmentation

Product

Mini Devices

Cone Devices

Balloon Catheter Devices

Bed Systems

Patient

Adults

Children

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Rehabilitation Centers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

