Anal Cancer Market to Showcase Growth at a CAGR of 18% by 2034 | DelveInsight

Currently, several emerging therapies, such as retifanlimab, BMX-001, LCB84, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), and others, are being evaluated in late-stage and mid-stage clinical trials. The successful launch of these potential therapies is likely to bring a positive shift in the treatment paradigm of anal cancer during the forecast period (2024–2034).

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Anal Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, anal cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Anal Cancer Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for anal cancer reached ~ USD 7 million in 2023 in the US.

in 2023 in the US. As per the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total incident cases of anal cancer in the 7MM were ~20K in 2023, which is likely to increase by 2034 at a CAGR of 2.4% during the study period (2020–2034).

in 2023, which is likely to increase by 2034 at a during the study period (2020–2034). Leading anal cancer companies such as Incyte Corporation, BioMimetix , and others are developing novel anal cancer drugs that can be available in the anal cancer market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel anal cancer drugs that can be available in the anal cancer market in the coming years. The promising anal cancer therapies in the pipeline include Retifanlimab, BMX-001 , and others.

and others. The launch of the retifanlimab is expected to transform the treatment landscape, potentially becoming a market leader in the 7MM by 2034.

Anal Cancer Overview

Anal cancer, although rare, represents approximately 2.5% of gastrointestinal tumors. Nevertheless, its frequency has been progressively rising over the last three to four decades. The rectum and anal canal are interconnected structurally: the rectum extends from where the taenia converge to the upper border of the puborectalis muscle, while the anal canal stretches from the upper border of the puborectalis muscle to the anal verge. It's important to note that rectal and anal cancers are distinct types of tumors.

For diagnosing anal cancer initially, a digital rectal examination (DRE) and proctoscopy with biopsy are recommended. According to the joint guidelines from several medical societies, including the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), the European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO), the European Society of Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), as well as the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, pelvic MRI and endoanal ultrasound (EAUS) are essential for standard anal cancer management. In cases where MRI is unavailable, EAUS is suggested as an alternative. However, EAUS is best suited for detecting small T1 lesions due to its limited field of view, which might hinder the identification of regional lymph nodes.

Anal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2023, in the United States, approximately 82% of patients who tested positive for HPV were diagnosed with anal cancer, with HPV being the primary causative factor.

The anal cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Anal Cancer

Anal Cancer Gender-Specific Cases

Anal Cancer Age-Specific Cases

Anal Cancer Histology-Specific Cases

Anal Cancer HPV Status-Specific Cases

Anal Cancer Stage-Specific Cases

Line-wise Treated Cases of Anal Cancer

Anal Cancer Treatment Market

Anal cancer treatment typically involves a multimodal approach tailored to the individual's specific condition and stage of cancer. The primary treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these modalities. Surgery aims to remove the cancerous tissue and nearby lymph nodes, while radiation therapy utilizes high-energy rays to target and destroy cancer cells. Chemotherapy may be administered before or after surgery to shrink tumors, control the spread of cancer, or alleviate symptoms. Additionally, targeted therapy and immunotherapy may be considered in certain cases to enhance the effectiveness of treatment and improve outcomes. Throughout the treatment process, healthcare professionals work closely with patients to manage side effects, monitor progress, and provide supportive care to optimize the overall quality of life.

In recent years, advancements in anal cancer treatment have focused on improving outcomes and reducing the impact of treatment-related side effects. Minimally invasive surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic or robotic-assisted procedures, offer the benefits of smaller incisions, less pain, and quicker recovery times. Additionally, precision medicine approaches, which involve analyzing the genetic makeup of tumors to identify specific molecular targets, are being explored to personalize treatment strategies and enhance therapeutic efficacy. Furthermore, supportive care measures, including pain management, nutritional support, and psychosocial interventions, play a crucial role in helping patients cope with the physical and emotional challenges associated with anal cancer treatment. With ongoing research and innovations, the landscape of anal cancer treatment continues to evolve, offering hope for improved outcomes and better quality of life for affected individuals.

Anal Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Retifanlimab: Incyte Corporation

BMX-001: BioMimetix

Anal Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the anal cancer market are expected to change in the coming years. One primary driver is the increasing incidence of anal cancer globally, particularly among high-risk populations such as individuals with human papillomavirus (HPV) infection or those with weakened immune systems. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic techniques and screening methods are leading to earlier detection and improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies tailored to treat anal cancer is expanding treatment options and enhancing survival rates.

As many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of anal cancer, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the anal cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the anal cancer market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the anal cancer market. Limited awareness and stigma surrounding the disease often lead to delayed diagnosis and inadequate support systems for patients. Additionally, the complexity of anal cancer, coupled with its relatively low incidence compared to other cancers, presents challenges in conducting clinical trials and developing targeted therapies. Furthermore, disparities in access to healthcare and resources further exacerbate these barriers, highlighting the urgent need for increased advocacy, education, and investment in research to address the unique challenges of anal cancer management and improve patient outcomes.

Moreover, anal cancer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the anal cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the anal cancer market growth.

Anal Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Anal Cancer Market CAGR 18 % Anal Cancer Market Size in 2023 in the US USD 7 Million Key Anal Cancer Companies Incyte Corporation, BioMimetix, and others Key Pipeline Anal Cancer Therapies Retifanlimab, BMX-001, and others

Scope of the Anal Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Anal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Anal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Anal Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Anal Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Anal Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Anal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

